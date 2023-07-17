SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Birds soar and swim, flutter and feed, dive and hide from room to room, in stone and paper, metal, ceramic, wood and paint, pencil, ink and even photographs.
Celebrate the special relationship between art and nature on Mount Desert Island at a free public reception for the Wendell Gilley Museum’s new exhibition, “Avian Artistry: Treasures from Maine Collections,” on Friday, July 21, from 4-6 p.m. Guest curator Carl Little will be on hand to provide insight and to answer questions.
The exhibition includes more than 100 pieces from private collections in Maine, most from MDI, many of which have never before been exhibited in public.
“Each of these artworks is a treasure,” Little said. “In selecting the work for this exhibition, I sought to present a wide array of bird species and an equally broad range of formats: ceramics, paintings, sculpture, a wood relief, prints carvings, fabric, photography – even a handmade book.”
Each work features a bird in some fashion, but the species represented are as diverse as the materials and styles used to create them.
An iconic woodblock print from 1857 by Ando Hiroshige hangs near a contemporary sculpture from the 1960s of wood, wrought iron and brass by Maine sculptor Rudolph Condon. In another room, intricately inlaid Japanese metalwork birds of the early 1900s accompany prints and acrylics from the 2020s. And geese made from tamarack twigs by Cree artists share space with other sculptures made of patinated bronze, stone, wood and even majolica.
Both wildly diverse and harmonious, “Avian Artistry” tells the story of generations of Maine people brought closer to nature by the work of artists born centuries apart but all inspired by feathered muses.