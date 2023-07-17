Arts & Living

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Birds soar and swim, flutter and feed, dive and hide from room to room, in stone and paper, metal, ceramic, wood and paint, pencil, ink and even photographs.

Celebrate the special relationship between art and nature on Mount Desert Island at a free public reception for the Wendell Gilley Museum’s new exhibition, “Avian Artistry: Treasures from Maine Collections,” on Friday, July 21, from 4-6 p.m. Guest curator Carl Little will be on hand to provide insight and to answer questions.