LAMOINE — Paul M.T. Savoy’s pickup truck is hard to miss.

The back of the truck’s cab is adorned with metal artwork. There, a vintage dive helmet labeled, "Capt. M.T. Savoy The Mad Tinkerer" stands out on a latticework of swirling metal and turquoise tentacles snake up from the truck’s bed.

Savoy's Truck

Paul Savoy's pickup truck with metal tentacles and a dive helmet.
Savoy's briefcase

This personalized leather briefcase was made by Lamoine “tinkerer” Paul M.T. Savoy.
Seahorse Carving

This closeup of Savoy's seahorse carving shows off the Lamoine artist's skill.

