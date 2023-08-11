LAMOINE — Paul M.T. Savoy’s pickup truck is hard to miss.
The back of the truck’s cab is adorned with metal artwork. There, a vintage dive helmet labeled, "Capt. M.T. Savoy The Mad Tinkerer" stands out on a latticework of swirling metal and turquoise tentacles snake up from the truck’s bed.
Savoy was born and raised in Lamoine, where he lives still. Just by looking at his truck, one can tell that he has a passion for the ocean. As a scuba diver, Savoy has a unique perspective on sea life, and that is shown in his work.
But as the moniker "The Mad Tinkerer" would suggest, metalwork is just one of Savoy's many skills, and most recently the artist has found a passion for carving wood.
His pieces, mainly carved from birch wood, feature themes of the ocean and of the mythic – a dragon adorned with silver jewels, a mermaid in motion surrounded by bubbles of dark wood, a wall hanging in the shape of a shield featuring a noble-looking seahorse.
Savoy mostly practices relief carving, meaning he carves into a piece of planed wood, creating an image or design that can then be hung on a wall.
"I'm trying to break out of the tyranny of rectangles," said the craftsman. "You know, everything you put on the wall is a rectangle."
Savoy takes this creative, rule-breaking approach in all the artwork he creates. Even his material, birch wood, is somewhat uncommon for carving.
“A lot of the wood people carve with can be very expensive, like mahogany,” he said. Birch is a less expensive option. “It is also very clear – there are not a lot of knots in it, and I don’t need a heavy hammer to drive through the wood. You can work it by hand, but it’s hard enough that it doesn’t tear out or dent too easily.”
Savoy has had a variety of outdoor recreation, research and park service jobs in his lifetime, and has worked for Acadia National Park on and off for about 15 years, which led to his interest in woodworking.
“My last year, they let us work through the winter,” he said. “We did a lot of road clearing and they issued firewood permits, so I thought, why not?”
Many of the artist's projects can be traced back to the forests in which he grew up and in which he now works.
Savoy said he enjoys working with exotic woods because of the variety in their colors, but “you end up running into fair trade issues,” he said. So he mostly sticks to domestic wood. He adds depth to his birch pieces by inlaying dark walnut accents.
When it comes to creating, Savoy’s process starts with a design that he then transfers onto wood. From there, he slowly cuts away layers until the design appears in three dimensions. He finishes them off with touches of paint or metalwork as accents.
"There's a moment of magic in every project where you go from this disparate collection of raw materials to the artwork kind of taking on its own animus," he said.
Savoy puts in around 60-80 hours of work for each of his wood carving projects.
“We always want what we can’t afford,” he said, and that is why he started creating in the first place, to make luxuries with out-of-reach price tags.
That is why he created his matching leather briefcase and portfolio embossed with his initials. “I always wanted something like that, but couldn’t afford it,” he said. The briefcase is also embossed with a sailboat, kraken and whale. Even Calvin and Hobbes, his favorite cartoon characters, appear on the back.
No matter the medium, Savoy is playful in his work. T-shirts he designed have the adage “Measure twice, cut once,” but the breast pocket humorously covers up the end of the sentence.
As Savoy continues to create his artwork, he admits that he is always learning.
He takes commissions for his woodwork and has several projects in the works. “I always have multiple irons in the fire,” said the master tinkerer.
For more information on Savoy and his artwork, go online to www.savoyoriginals.com or email the artist directly at captainsavoy@gmail.com.