MOUNT DESERT — Five island artists, who refer to themselves as Photo Friends, are having an exhibition in September at the Northeast Harbor library called “Differing Perspectives of Mount Desert Island.”
The show is a photographic journey showcasing the beauty, mystery and diversity of MDI, Acadia National Park and its communities.
The exhibit brings together distinct photographic styles, techniques and narratives to offer an inspiring and creative look at the island's contrasts of natural beauty, community character and seasonal changes.
An exhibit reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Mellon Room of the library, where the public may engage directly with the artists.
Photo Friends is an informal collective of five inquisitive and creative MDI photographers who meet monthly to share and critique their images, discuss photos of other artists, brainstorm photo story ideas and otherwise catch up and hang out.
Photography can be a lonely craft, but together, Photo Friends serves as a supportive space of reflection and inspiration for their artistic and intellectual photographic pursuits.
The five photographers
Dorothea Eiben – “Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall”
Night follows day, follows night, follows day. Annual migrations of elvers, alewives and loons follow the seasons. As do people. Time itself is the subject of Eiben’s current work at Somes Pond and around MDI. Her images have been described as embodying the Japanese aesthetic of wabi-sabi. Her work jostles the memory, illuminating the exquisite nature of impermanence.
Eiben is an award-winning photographer who has been captivated by the beauty of the everyday environment for over 20 years.
David Manski – “Inside the Offseason”
What happens to a small resort town when the tourists leave? Manski has been photographing the offseason in Bar Harbor through the lens of closed businesses. There is an eloquence to the silence at this time where quiet shadows, bright reflections and strong contrasts color the emptiness of downtown.
Manski is the current president of the MDI Photo Club and has exhibited his images at Portland’s Cove Street Arts Gallery, the Maine Photography Show and the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport. His photos have been published in the Mount Desert Islander and Acadia magazine.
Steven Redgate – “Finding the Abstract in Nature”
Nature is messy and chaotic. A healthy forest is a jumble of trees and plants, living and dead. Streams are turbulent and constantly changing. The wind shuffles the pieces around. The planet spins and the light is different in an instant. Then, at times, the chaos, turbulence, and light come into phase and then there is more than just a jumble. There is something that registers in your vision as harmonious. An order of some kind comes into view.
Redgate is a contractor from Bar Harbor who carries a camera with him wherever he goes.
Jennifer Steen Booher – “Beachcombing and Ghosts of the Panthalassic Ocean”
Booher’s work explores the intersection of science and history, incorporating observations and concerns about ecosystem dynamics and marine debris. The “Beachcombing” series is a set of still-life photographs of things found along the shoreline, for which all the objects are identified as specifically as possible – plants, animals, rocks and garbage – building a portrait of the intertidal ecosystem. The “Panthalassic” series is a meditation on the omnipresent micro fragments of plastic that infiltrate our bodies, using cyanotype photograms of disposable plastic bags. Cyanotype is an early photographic process which uses a chemical solution that is sensitive to UV light. When exposed to sunlight, material coated with the solution changes color, printing an image in shades of blue and white.
Booher has been a resident artist with Acadia National Park since 2015 and Artist-in-Residence with the Mount Desert Island Historical Society since 2018.
Howie Motenko “Acadia Impressions”
A photographer’s response to Godai, the Japanese philosophy incorporating earth, water, fire, wind and void. Wander along, guided by Bates cairns, unveiling Godai impressions during Acadia’s sedentary winters.
Motenko, a former Acadia National Park Artist-in-Resident, has been photographing Acadia for over 10 years. Like his other long-term projects, “Painting Bridges,” “Painting Islands” and “Acadia Moon Dance,” “Acadia Impressions” is a three-year body of work.