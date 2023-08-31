Arts & Living

Dorothea Eiben

Photo by Dorothea Eiben.

 DOROTHEA EIBEN PHOTO

MOUNT DESERT — Five island artists, who refer to themselves as Photo Friends, are having an exhibition in September at the Northeast Harbor library called “Differing Perspectives of Mount Desert Island.”

The show is a photographic journey showcasing the beauty, mystery and diversity of MDI, Acadia National Park and its communities.

David Manski

Photo by David Manski.
Steven Redgate

Photo by Steven Redgate.
Jennifer Steen Booher

Untitled, experimental phase of “Ghosts of the Panthalassic Ocean,” 2022. Cyanotype double exposure on 8.5-inch-by-11-inch cotton sateen.
Balanced Imbalance Motenko

"Balanced Imbalance" by Howie Motenko.