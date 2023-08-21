BAR HARBOR — D'Alessio Gallery on Mount Desert Street in town is presenting a live performance by artists Russell D'Alessio and Tom Coyle over two consecutive evenings to create two large-scale artworks.
D'Alessio, the gallery owner and artist known for vibrant imagery, joins forces with Tom Coyle, whose irreverent vision blends dark humor with a refreshing do-it-yourself sensibility. As onlookers watch, they will collaborate on two large, original pieces.
This year's collaboration coincides with a D’Alessio Gallery exhibition of Coyle's newest solo works, a follow up to his popular "Outsider/In” debut exhibition at D'Alessio Gallery in 2022.
Past collaborations have spawned iconic works by duos such as Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat; Pablo Picasso and Gjon Mili; and Salvador Dali and Luis Bunel. Inspired by these pairings, "Outsider/In – Phase II" took shape for the two artists and gallery manager Linda D'Alessio at a dinner party this past winter.
“We talked about some of the great collaborations, and also how collaborations inadvertently occur when street artists interact with preexisting work, either to enhance the old work deliberately or by pure chance," Linda D'Alessio explained. "Mergers of talent, planned and unplanned alike, inspired this collaboration between Tom and Russ.”
Visitors are welcome to see the collaboration as it unfolds at D'Alessio Gallery, located at 12 Mt. Desert St. in Bar Harbor. The exhibition will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Thursday, Aug. 31 from 5-8 p.m.