BAR HARBOR — D'Alessio Gallery on Mount Desert Street in town is presenting a live performance by artists Russell D'Alessio and Tom Coyle over two consecutive evenings to create two large-scale artworks.

D'Alessio, the gallery owner and artist known for vibrant imagery, joins forces with Tom Coyle, whose irreverent vision blends dark humor with a refreshing do-it-yourself sensibility. As onlookers watch, they will collaborate on two large, original pieces.