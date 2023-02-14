Arts & Living

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Last Friday, 322 Main St. was alive with laughter, music and, most notably, color for the opening of Cygnet Art Gallery and the Swan Real Estate Agency's fourth and newest office.

Kim Swan, the agency's owner, and the gallery's premier artist, Arron Mitchell, welcomed visitors to the space with champagne and sparkling water, appetizers and sweets. Along the walls, Mitchell's artwork popped with pigment.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you