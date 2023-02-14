SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Last Friday, 322 Main St. was alive with laughter, music and, most notably, color for the opening of Cygnet Art Gallery and the Swan Real Estate Agency's fourth and newest office.
Kim Swan, the agency's owner, and the gallery's premier artist, Arron Mitchell, welcomed visitors to the space with champagne and sparkling water, appetizers and sweets. Along the walls, Mitchell's artwork popped with pigment.
Except for the Swan Agency sign outside, one would not think the space was anything but an art gallery. “We really want this to be a space for art," said Swan, who expects two or three agents to work out of the Southwest Harbor office. "The focus tonight is Aaron's work."
"Kim told me her idea and gave the date, and I just started painting," Mitchell said.
Mitchell is originally from Augusta and grew up in Maine and Alabama. He now lives in Northeast Harbor with his wife, Erika Wibby, and their three children. Mitchell paints in his studio, which used to be a woodshed. His main influences are Bruce Lee, Michael Jordan and The B-52's.
The artist's collection features loud colors and bold strokes. Most pieces are portraits. Some of the paintings include action, like skateboarding or swimming, but all are named for songs by The B-52's. And each painting is large, with some measuring multiple feet across and many on simple white paper.
The gallery quickly filled with curious community members. With The B-52's music in the background, Swan explained, "We sold four paintings before we even opened tonight."
In the spirit of the occasion, Mitchell sported a bright green tracksuit, long blonde wig, hat and sunglasses. Swan and the agency’s employees each dressed to match one of Mitchell's paintings.
This week, the real estate office is up and running.
"We are so glad to be here in Southwest Harbor," Swan said.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.