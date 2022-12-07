Arts & Living

BAR HARBOR — The Island Arts Association (IAA) transformed the Atlantic Oceanside Event Center into a winter wonderland last week. Artists from across the island gathered beneath twinkling lights, carefully laid out their handmade wares across rows of tables and chatted amongst each other, excited to see old friends and sell their crafts.

Lunch and sweets were available for purchase and sponsored by the YWCA of Mount Desert Island. This year was the association’s 47th holiday craft fair and it included everything from handmade glass straws and wooden bowls to cloth tote bags and jewelry. Each table at an IAA fair is adorned with completely original works of art made for and by island community members.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you