These Black Sheep Woolens socks were created by Hilde Bensheimer of Blue Hill who owns Pure Maine, a Southwest Harbor shop selling handcrafted gifts. Bensheimer made these socks on a 1920s Harmony Auto Knitter.
These Black Sheep Woolens socks were created by Hilde Bensheimer of Blue Hill who owns Pure Maine, a Southwest Harbor shop selling handcrafted gifts. Bensheimer made these socks on a 1920s Harmony Auto Knitter.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN
These holiday and winter-themed ornaments were hand painted Patricia Dority of Northeast Harbor.
ISLANDER PHOT BY PIPER CURTIN
These intricate potholders were created by Mary Jane Staples of Bar Harbor. The seamstress says each one takes about two to three hours to create.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN
Jamie Creed of Bar Harbor with his gnomes.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN
Jamie Creed of Bar Harbor with his gnomes.
ISLANDER PHOTOS BY PIPER CURTIN
Kumihimo is a Japanese art of creating braids and cords. Kathy Norwood created these Kumihimo necklaces.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN
Island Arts Association President Kathy Norwood with her many handmade hats.
ISLANDER PHOTOS BY PIPER CURTIN
Sharron Stranger makes these terrariums from tubes of borosilicate glass in her Tremont based studio.
BAR HARBOR — The Island Arts Association (IAA) transformed the Atlantic Oceanside Event Center into a winter wonderland last week. Artists from across the island gathered beneath twinkling lights, carefully laid out their handmade wares across rows of tables and chatted amongst each other, excited to see old friends and sell their crafts.
Lunch and sweets were available for purchase and sponsored by the YWCA of Mount Desert Island. This year was the association’s 47th holiday craft fair and it included everything from handmade glass straws and wooden bowls to cloth tote bags and jewelry. Each table at an IAA fair is adorned with completely original works of art made for and by island community members.
Kathy Norwood, president of IAA, was in attendance along with her many woolen hats, some of which sported Viking horns or Yoda ears. Norwood has been involved with IAA for over 25 years.
“For 15 years, I’ve been pretty much running things,” she said.
IAA holds craft fairs throughout the year, often around specific holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Profits from member dues and table fees for each event go to the YWCA. The donations to the YWCA are made with the late Benni McMullen, former executive director for the YWCA, in mind. McMullen was a leader of IAA for many years.
“I think we have 90-plus members,” explained Norwood, “and all that money goes to a really good cause.”
Anyone who lives on Mount Desert Island or an outer island can join the IAA by filling out an application online. This weekend’s event hosted members that have been involved for decades, but for some it was their first ever IAA fair.
Jamie Creed of Bar Harbor was a first-time IAA holiday craft fair attendee. His craft? Gnomes. Creed started sculpting gnomes just over a year ago “as a way to just keep my hands busy,” he explained, “but soon I had well over 200.” Now Creed is on a mission to “put a gnome in every home.”
“Gnomes make me smile, so I hope they may make others smile too,” said Creed, who is an emergency medical technician.
Creed was seated next to his friend Max Jordan. Jordan has been a member of IAA for a couple of years and sells watercolor paintings. Friendship is a common theme between the artists of IAA.
For Cheryl Dulong, the craft fairs are both work and social events. “It’s fun. You get to be with other crafters and see people you don’t usually see,” said Dulong, who has been attending IAA fairs for well over 20 years. Dulong sells cloth napkins, socks, scarves and calendars printed with her nature photography.
Mary Jones Staples’ table was set up next to Dulong’s and was covered with brightly colored items from wine bottle cozies and potholders to handmade coloring book cases. Staples explained the rules of the IAA fairs. Some fairs are open to IAA members, others are open to all crafters, but the most important rule is that “you have to make what’s on your table,” she said.
“A lot of us sew,” said the seamstress, motioning to Dulong’s table, “but we do different things. It works. I do this, but I don’t do what she does.”
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.