BAR HARBOR — From cafes to florists and from restaurants to shops, each business on Mount Desert Island has its own style and personality. Erika Flynn, a local graphic designer and founder of design company Good Majick, aims to help local businesses define their own aesthetics.
Flynn, who moved to MDI in 2005, said Bar Harbor quickly became home. She began designing professionally in 2008 and started Good Majick in 2018.
Flynn’s first-ever professional designs were done for a dog kennel when she was only 9 years old. Her earliest memories include design. She even recalls volunteering to design her middle school yearbook.
Now, Flynn sees design everywhere she looks – even in her silverware drawer where her favorite spoon is perfectly created for both beauty and function.
As one drives around the island, Flynn’s work stands out on business signs such as Cafe This Way in Bar Harbor, Coffee Matter in Town Hill and Milk & Honey in Northeast Harbor.
“I really want these places to feel as special and as important as they are,” Flynn said, “because I really care so much about the perception of these businesses that are our culture.”
Good Majick is not only the company name but is also an online retail shop where Flynn sells clothing, stickers and posters. The name came from the feelings she gets when she is designing.
“Good magic is when you’re creating something, and then all of a sudden, there’s this weird shift that happens where you’re like, OK, like, this is really good,” Flynn said. “This is looking amazing, and I’m having so much fun.”
Much of Flynn’s own work is inspired by fantasy, ‘80s nostalgia, early computer and Photoshop art, and the natural world.
Rather than creating something along the lines of a specific trend, or something perfectly symmetrical and simple, Flynn finds herself breaking the rules of “good design” to create graphics with character.
“I really like to create a design that has traces of actually being designed,” she said.
Flynn defines her skillset as graphic design, illustration, interface design, art direction, advertising, product package design, and brand design and management. Along with logos and signs, Flynn designs T-shirts, menus, packages and stickers.
“A lot of what I do is also invisible and doesn’t even exist in a visual way,” explained Flynn. “That is brand narratives and designing the voice for brands.”
Volta Climbing Gym in Trenton is an example of a business that Flynn has helped to build a brand narrative. As art director at Volta, Flynn has designed the gym’s color palette and logo, painted a mural in the gym, created a variety of posters and social media content, and designed merchandise. Overall, she points Volta in a creative direction.
Flynn also does more specific projects, like helping Cottage Street Pub to create variations on their mascot, Veronica. Each year, the pub’s owners come up with a new concept for Veronica, and Flynn helps those ideas come to fruition.
“So right now, we are putting her on a scooter for 2023,” Flynn said.
In the past, when Cottage Street Pub had an advertisement in the Acadia Repertory Theatre playbills, Flynn dressed Veronica in Shakespearian style.
Chickadee Hill Farms, Mount Desert Ice Cream, Mount Desert Campground and Mothers Kitchen are other local businesses for which Flynn has done design work, and her process hinges on her client’s vision.
Once Flynn understands the business, people and community she is designing for, she begins a use case or an outline of how a consumer may interact with her design. She takes everything into consideration, from the location of a sign to the durability of materials, lighting and function.
Once ideas start flowing, Flynn works with her clients in their spaces or at her desk at home. She uses Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop as well as InDesign. She does jobs that include web design from time to time.
“I love the pretend aspect of design,” Flynn said. “I am always pretending to be a certain type of person interacting with my own designs.”
