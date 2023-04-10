Arts & Living

BAR HARBOR — From cafes to florists and from restaurants to shops, each business on Mount Desert Island has its own style and personality. Erika Flynn, a local graphic designer and founder of design company Good Majick, aims to help local businesses define their own aesthetics.

Flynn, who moved to MDI in 2005, said Bar Harbor quickly became home. She began designing professionally in 2008 and started Good Majick in 2018.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

