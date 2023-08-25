Arts & Living

GCI portrait project Alley

A print of Anne Rice Alley by Janet Best Badger.

 COURTESY OF JANET BEST BADGER

CRANBERRY ISLES — “If once you have slept on an island, you'll never be quite the same," poet Rachel Field famously wrote about her beloved Sutton Island, one of the five that make up the Cranberry Isles.

That maxim proved true for a Bangor printmaker and a Mount Desert Island journalist who met on Great Cranberry Island a decade and a half ago. The duo have just published a book that celebrates the lives of individuals who have called that island home.