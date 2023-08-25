CRANBERRY ISLES — “If once you have slept on an island, you'll never be quite the same," poet Rachel Field famously wrote about her beloved Sutton Island, one of the five that make up the Cranberry Isles.
That maxim proved true for a Bangor printmaker and a Mount Desert Island journalist who met on Great Cranberry Island a decade and a half ago. The duo have just published a book that celebrates the lives of individuals who have called that island home.
As Heliker-Lahotan Foundation artists-in-residents in 2009, artist Janet Best Badger and writer Rebecca Buyers created the “The Great Cranberry Island Portrait Project,” a collection of larger-than-life black and white and color prints, documentary photographs and oral histories of a dozen of the island’s residents.
Buyers, a reporter and photojournalist for the Mount Desert Islander at the time, interviewed and photographed their subjects while Badger sketched.
“I learned something about the person behind each of the faces I would capture on metal to create art,” Badger writes in a preliminary statement to the book.
The two sat with fishermen, crab pickers, summer residents, world travelers and those whose lives were bounded by the island’s shores. They interviewed the oldest and youngest members of the community and many in between. Each subject lent their unique voice and visage to the collective work that chronicles a way of life that is fast disappearing.
“She made preliminary sketches, I took photographs, and we listened as folks told us about their lives, on and off the island,” Buyers writes. “At the conclusion of each interview, there was a sense of catching and holding something valuable from the receding tide of the past.”
The islanders who volunteered to share their memories for the project included Charlene Allen, Anne Alley, “Junior Bracy, Gaile Colby, Malcolm Donald, Sofie Dowling, Eva Galyean, Louise Millar, Michael Richman, Clara Wedge, Ruth Westphal and Phil Whitney.
“I learned something about the person behind each of the faces I would capture on metal to create art,” wrote Badger, who was inspired to create intaglio prints of some of the longtime island residents after assisting a fellow printmaker in a workshop on Great Cranberry Island.
“The Great Cranberry Island Portrait Project” was supported by the Heliker-Lahotan-Foundation and a grant from The Maine Arts Commission. It has been exhibited at the Great Cranberry Island Historical Society, the Ethel H. Blum Gallery at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor and the State House in Augusta. Now it is available for all to view in book form.