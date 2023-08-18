Arts & Living

BAR HARBOR — "I saw there was the road and I saw there was the sea and I saw there was a campus in between," said Andy Goldsworthy, a world-renowned English artist who creates large scale site-specific artworks, of his work in progress at College of the Atlantic.

The artwork, called "Road Line," is of tremendous size and consists of curbstones from quarries in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine laid out in one seamless, winding line from Route 3 across campus and down to Frenchman Bay.

COA Goldsworthy art installation

Artist Andy Goldsworthy and team work on placing curbstones for the art installation, “Road Line” on Aug. 15 at Bar Harbor’s College of the Atlantic.
Songscape Designs crew work on Road Line

A crew from local landscape design and build company Songscape Designs cuts curbstones for Andy Goldsworthy's “Road Line” art installation on Bar Harbor’s College of the Atlantic campus on Aug. 15.