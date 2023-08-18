BAR HARBOR — "I saw there was the road and I saw there was the sea and I saw there was a campus in between," said Andy Goldsworthy, a world-renowned English artist who creates large scale site-specific artworks, of his work in progress at College of the Atlantic.
The artwork, called "Road Line," is of tremendous size and consists of curbstones from quarries in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine laid out in one seamless, winding line from Route 3 across campus and down to Frenchman Bay.
"This is a work about a journey," he said. "The journey of the granite from the quarry down to the sea to be shipped off, and the journey of the students that move through this campus. Now, wherever they go, they will see a curbstone and think of this."
Goldsworthy has created permanent works of art in San Francisco, New York City and Kansas City, as well as in Australia, Brazil, Scotland and England. “Road Line,” funded by two anonymous donors, will be his first project in Maine.
The artist said he is excited to be working here. "I like going north – I think going north is always somehow more adventurous than going south, and I don't get many invitations to go north, so that is always an attraction."
Goldsworthy has several projects throughout the East Coast. He said, in a way, “Road Line” is a continuation on those pieces.
"There are connections through them all, through them being made, or mostly made, from granite," he said. "They are almost the same work just expanding northward along the coast."
When working on the East Coast, the artist partners with quarries to create his projects. "There is such an extraordinary tradition of stonework here," he said.
Goldsworthy is staying on the island while he completes the project and has explored the granite trails of Acadia National Park. He said his project makes "what is often unappreciated, visible" and brings attention to the work done by masons throughout history and today.
"The bedrock, the quarry, the road and people, it is a very powerful thing to me, and I had this idea of making a line from curbstones," said Goldsworthy.
Each of the stones he is using in the project was precut to be used as a curbstone. "If they weren't being used here, they would be in a road," he said. Thus, the curves in the stones were predetermined and cut with the standard shape used in road construction.
"It's the road that's drawing this out," the artist said. "It is preexisting."
Because each curve was predetermined, Goldsworthy and his crew must do a lot of math to make sure each stone is cut at the correct angle to blend seamlessly into the next.
To start the project, Goldsworthy made wood templates for each of his stones and created a template for the long curving path. Then, an excavator dug a trench along the line and Goldsworthy and a team of masons began cutting and placing the stones. The result is a continuous wall, less than a foot tall, snaking down to the shore, squiggling across the grass along the way.
Songscape Gardens, a local landscape design and build company owned by Caleb Davis, along with other local masons, have been hired to work on the project.
Dawson Burnett of Mount Desert is part of the Songscape team.
"It is really cool to be working on something that is going to be here a long time, that a lot of people will see, not just another person's backyard,” Burnett said. “He has pieces all over the world and it is really cool to be a part of something so big."
Burnett is a recent graduate of the University of New Brunswick with a degree in archeology. "I like to think of it from an archeological angle – I can see someone seeing this in 1,000 years and wondering what it is."
That's the thing about Goldsworthy' pieces – their meanings are not always immediately clear. "You'll never quite explain the whole thing,” said the artist. “With projects like this, it is when they are finished that they begin their life."
For Goldsworthy, the project gathers meaning as people interact with it. "A work like this one really is an invitation. What I am inviting people to do is up to them."
The COA community has had various responses to the sculpture.
"There has been concern on campus about accessibility because we are already not the most accessible campus, " explained COA student Xander Brown. “But we have been assured that it will be ADA compliant.”
Goldsworthy has accommodated that request by allowing the curbstones to dip to ground level when they cross paths that students or visitors may be using so that a wheelchair can roll across. This smooth slope to the ground is not unlike the way a curb would slope down to a crosswalk on a road.
As for the larger social impact of the piece, Brown explained, "Some students think that it is a line dividing the campus and some think it will bring the campus together, but either way it is pretty amazing to have such a notorious artist on campus."
“Road Line” is still in progress as Goldsworthy and team carve its path across the campus to Route 3. Sometimes Goldsworthy struggles to get the stones to blend seamlessly together.
"But that aspect of it is what gives it life,” he said. “What gives it its energy."