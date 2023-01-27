Arts & Living

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — “National Parks were set aside because of the beauty and uniqueness of those areas,” said Shirley Beccue, a former assistant chief of Interpretation for Acadia National Park, “so it is natural that artists were drawn to those areas.”

In 1993, while working for the park, Beccue started to get inquiries about an artist-in-residency program. After receiving calls and letters from painters like Tom Paquette and Robert Pollien, she called Rocky Mountain National Park for advice on how to set up such a program. Pollien became the first Acadia National Park artist in residence that same year.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you