SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Join Island Readers & Writers and the Wendell Gilley Museum during school vacation week from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 for a special celebration of the late Ashley Bryan’s “Beautiful Blackbird,” an adaptation of a tale from the Ila-speaking people of Zambia about appreciating one’s own heritage and discovering the beauty within.

The story will be read during an interactive story time, then participants will make their own beautiful birds with cut paper and other materials at the museum at 4 Herrick Road in Southwest Harbor.