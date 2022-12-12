ELLSWORTH — Whether you like your holiday entertainment naughty or nice, there’s something to warm your heart or jangle your bells in area theaters this Christmas season.
Ellsworth’s The Grand will present “A Musical Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. It’s a family-friendly adaptation of the Charles Dickens story by The Grand’s executive director, Nick Turner.
“After writing the story, Dickens quickly found it was a wonderful performance piece,” Turner said. “He would perform it as a one-man show, and that’s how it got famous.”
“My brother-in-law and I made it a musical,” Turner continued. “So all the songs are original.”
Among the songs are “Happier and Richer,” “Pass It On” and “Breath of Fresh Air.”
Ashley Terwilliger is directing “A Musical Christmas Carol.” Pianist Rosemary Osann will provide the musical accompaniment for the show and her husband, Rick, is designing the lighting.
“This will be the third production of this show at The Grand, and it’s something that no one can see anywhere else,” Turner said.
He has made a few changes in the show since it was first staged a few years ago, such as including more young people in the cast. The role of Scrooge will be played this time by Mark Chandler, who played the Spirit of Christmas Past in a previous production.
“I really love the Dickens story and the character of Scrooge; it’s just brilliant,” Turner said.
“It’s sort of the same as Shakespeare in that Dickens captured something universal about people. He asked, ‘What is wealth? What really makes you rich?’ Are you truly happy and truly rich if you don’t have someone to share it with and if you don’t have goodwill?
“It takes Marley and the spirits to push Scrooge into seeing what he’s been missing in life.”
“I really tried to capture those moments and highlight that message in this rendition,” Turner said. “We have all those great characters, and we have a narrator who does a little bit to connect the parts of the story.
“When I wrote the dialogue and the song lyrics, I stole from the best; I just kept stealing from Dickens.”
A kick in your Dickens?
“A Musical Christmas Carol” is the “nice” production coming your way this holiday season. The “naughty” one is “Another Kick in Your Dickens,” which will be performed Dec. 7-23 in the 40-seat Bangor Opera House. The show is a joint presentation of Penobscot Theatre and ImprovAcadia.
“We take a skeleton outline of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and we allow the audience to fill in some of the blanks,” said Penobscot Theater Executive Director Jen Shepard. “Then we improvise the rest, including songs. We make it a musical version and a dirty version of ‘A Christmas Carol.’”
Mike Shreeman plays Scrooge and Shepard plays all the other characters. Shepard’s husband, Larrance Fingerhut, plays the piano and improvises all the music.
“Larrance and I came up with the idea for the show, and then we examined the Dickens story and isolated the points in the story that would be sort of mile markers for the audience members,” Shepard said. “So, we just have the skeleton bones of the piece and then every night the audience picks things like a different profession and a different name for Ebenezer Scrooge. It might be Douglas Bumsniffer or something like that.
“It’s pretty joyful because it’s a collaboration between the audience and the performers, and the audience kind of dictates how blue we go. The show can range from lightly ribald to very, very bawdy.”
The show is set in actual places in Maine. For example, one scene is set in The Wave, which is a bar in Bangor. The bartender (Shreeman) and the bar wench (Shepherd) pick an audience member and ask them questions about themselves and then sing to them.
“Anytime somebody volunteers or agrees to tell us about themselves, we always exalt that person; we never mock them,” Shepard said. “We sing to them about how wonderful they are.”
As the actors change characters, they change into a seemingly endless number of wigs, hats, scarves, aprons and vests.
“The set is covered with all the things we have to pick from,” Shepard said. “So, as we grab things based on what the audience says, they can see us building the character that they’ve described right in front of them. It’s fun.”