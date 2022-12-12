Arts & Living

ELLSWORTH — Whether you like your holiday entertainment naughty or nice, there’s something to warm your heart or jangle your bells in area theaters this Christmas season.

Ellsworth’s The Grand will present “A Musical Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. It’s a family-friendly adaptation of the Charles Dickens story by The Grand’s executive director, Nick Turner.

Penobscot Theatre will present “Another Kick in Your Dickens” Dec. 7-23 in the Bangor Opera House. To reserve seats, call (207) 942-3333 or visit www.penobscottheatre.org.

