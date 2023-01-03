TREMONT — “One small shift of the lens can create a whole new perspective,” says Bass Harbor photographer and filmmaker Nikolai Fox as he makes his way down the sun-spattered Ship Harbor Trail, tripod tucked under his arm.
As birds skim over the calm water and sun glints in their wakes, Fox sets up his mirrorless digital cinema camera on a patch of rocks facing out over the ocean. The camera is set to take a series of still photographs which, when played together, create a time lapse of the tide going out, hikers silhouetted by the sun, and boats sailing in the distance. “The sun comes up and I just want to put cameras outside,” said Fox, patiently observing as the natural world changes before him.
Fox began his film and photography studio, tucked away in the woods of the quiet side, about a year ago after being laid off. “I just took a year and invested in photo and editing equipment…I started making music videos with friends and musicians.” A year later, Fox is just as inspired as he was when he started. “I’m all in” he says of his work, which ranges from commissioned portraits to music videos to subtle studies of light in the trees.
Fox grew up outside Philadelphia and was first inspired by photography when his teachers created a dark room under a stairwell in his school. “I was just always encouraged to make images,” he said.
He went on to study art at College of the Atlantic, Pennsylvania College of Art and Maine Media Workshop. Fox had a career as a wedding photographer but found that he was not creatively satisfied by the work. “I really like to work with people who have a mission and a vision for what they want to communicate,” he said.
One subject the filmmaker is continuously trying to capture, to get its message across, is nature. Fox credits the natural environment of Mount Desert Island and the ecological focus of his courses at COA for bringing him back to the coast of Maine.
“Tom,” a music video that Fox created with Portland Based musical artist Joe K. Walsh, combines people, nature and music. The film follows Greg Miller of Cuttingsville, Vt., on a multi-day sailing trip through the outer islands. “Tom” was selected to be screened at the 16th Waterford International Film Festival in Waterford, Ireland, in November 2022. The video has now been viewed over 1,500 times.
Most recently, time lapses have gotten the artist’s attention. Fox sets up cameras every day to capture the changing light. “I really like that level of engagement,” he said. “You can summarize the physical behavior of a plant…see the way a tree responds physically to the rain.”
His time lapses also caught the eye of Ellsworth-based folk song writer Caroline Cotter, who commissioned Fox to create a music video for her newest album. “I love working with music because it is the backbone,” said Fox.
Other projects Fox has worked on use direct cinema, a style of filmmaking that observes subjects without interacting with them, allowing for an authentic, raw representation of the topic. “You just take a camera, you go somewhere and you just film what’s happening with the focus on the subject, but there’s no interviews necessarily, and you don’t change a thing about what’s happening,” he said.
Fox takes a similar approach with his stills, which capture scenery, objects and people just as they are, often in nostalgic black and white or comforting sunlit palettes. “I love to work with anyone who has any kind of message they would like to communicate and to do that through imagery,” said the artist, who has captured the process of creating meals, the love of a mother and son, and fishermen coming in after a long day.
His most common subject is his own backyard. “I tend to go to the same spots over and over again,” explained Fox. “It takes so much getting to know a place to get something I feel comfortable with.”
Fox will spend hours in a spot waiting for a moment that communicates a specific feeling. That day on the trail, when it was time to pack up, he stopped and looked over the quiet water of the bay. “Actually, I might stay,” he said. “There is something happening here.”
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.