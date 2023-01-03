Arts & Living

TREMONT — “One small shift of the lens can create a whole new perspective,” says Bass Harbor photographer and filmmaker Nikolai Fox as he makes his way down the sun-spattered Ship Harbor Trail, tripod tucked under his arm.

As birds skim over the calm water and sun glints in their wakes, Fox sets up his mirrorless digital cinema camera on a patch of rocks facing out over the ocean. The camera is set to take a series of still photographs which, when played together, create a time lapse of the tide going out, hikers silhouetted by the sun, and boats sailing in the distance. “The sun comes up and I just want to put cameras outside,” said Fox, patiently observing as the natural world changes before him.

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

