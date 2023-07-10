BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Music Festival, founded by violinist Francis Fortier in 1967, has gained national recognition for its unique and pioneering work.
Now in its third week celebrating its 56th season, the Bar Harbor Music Festival has advanced the careers of over 2,000 aspiring instrumentalists, singers and composers.
Upcoming concerts
The Bar Harbor Festival Piano Quartet with violinist Janey Choi of the Ardelia Trio leads a chamber music program of music by Mozart and Brahms at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at The 1932 Criterion Theatre, 35 Cottage St., Bar Harbor.
On Tuesday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m., “The Magic of Bach” will be performed, along with Brandenburg concertos and more with harpsichordist Daniel Pyle, flutists Allison Kiger and Catherine Bull, and violinists Thomas Cooper and Choi, at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mount Desert St., Bar Harbor.
Pianist Antonio Galera returns by popular demand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at The Criterion for music by Liszt, Scarlatti, De Falla and Marianne von Martinez.
Tickets are $30, $15 for students. Pops, Jazz, and Gala tickets are $45. Opera tickets are $40, $55 and $85. All tickets entitle the purchaser to a reserved seat.
Two young audience concerts take place this week, both at 10:30 a.m. Galera will be at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, July 19, and Pyle will be at Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor on Thursday, July 20, for “Bee Baroque.” Admission is free for these performances.