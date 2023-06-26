BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Music Festival is celebrating its 57th season this summer. Performances in town feature solo recitals, chamber music, Pops, new composers, opera, jazz, string orchestra concerts, a New Composer Forum and five Young Audience Concerts.
Festival venues include local historic landmarks such as the La Rochelle mansion on West Street, The 1932 Criterion Theatre on Cottage Street, and Jesup Memorial Library and St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church on Mount Desert Street.
The festival is made possible by support from the Onion Foundation, Margaret Burnham Charitable Trust and private donors and foundations.
Upcoming concerts
Opening night is Friday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m., at The Criterion, with pianist Matthew Graybil playing music by Mozart, Schubert, Beethoven, Brahms, Rachmaninoff and Liszt.
Then on Sunday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m., pianist Christopher Johnson is “Celebrating 150 Years of Sergei Rachmaninoff” at the Criterion.
“Poetry and Drama for Flute and Mezzo-Soprano” happens at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, also at the Criterion. Flutist Allison Kiger, mezzo-soprano Kelly Hill, pianist Christopher Johnson and cellist Jameson Platte will perform music by Vivaldi, Rachmaninoff, Saint-Saëns, Ravel, Bizet, Deborah Fortier and William Grant Still.
Join the lively discussion at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at St. Saviour’s at the 27th Annual New Composers Forum, “Collaboration, Co-Creation, and the Development of Musical Ideas,” with moderator and composer Camila Agosto and an international panel of composers via videoconference about the modern classical music and the state of the art.
As part of the festival’s Young Audience series, children of all ages are invited to attend a free event called “BEE an Inventor” with percussionist and instrument builder Skip La Plante at Jesup Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6.