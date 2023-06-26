Arts & Living

BH Music Festival 2023

(From left) Matthew Graybil, Allison Kiger and Christopher Johnson

 PHOTOS COURTESY OF BHMF

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Music Festival is celebrating its 57th season this summer. Performances in town feature solo recitals, chamber music, Pops, new composers, opera, jazz, string orchestra concerts, a New Composer Forum and five Young Audience Concerts.

Festival venues include local historic landmarks such as the La Rochelle mansion on West Street, The 1932 Criterion Theatre on Cottage Street, and Jesup Memorial Library and St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church on Mount Desert Street.