AUGUSTA — The Maine State Bar Association is extending its Law Day student essay and art contests and is encouraging schools to contact the Bar Association for speakers who can share more about the law and courts in Maine.
“The Maine State Bar Association believes that students who understand how the legal system works will be better positioned as adults to support our democratic institutions, access to justice and the rule of law,” said MSBA Executive Director Angela Armstrong.
Maine students in grades 4-8 may participate in the art poster contest and students in grades 9-12 may participate in the essay contest. The entry deadline is June 2. This year's theme is "Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration."
All entries should reflect the student's interpretation of the theme by responding to the following prompt: Explain or depict how pursuing civics, civility and collaboration could help our nation improve public discourse and foster understanding of the Constitution and American government.
Winning essays and posters will be published online and in the Maine Bar Journal and cash prizes will be awarded. For more information, visit www.mainebar.org/lawday.
Educators who wish to have a Maine attorney visit their school and talk about this year’s Law Day theme, or other aspects of the rule of law in Maine, should contact MSBA Communications Director Kathryn Holub at kholub@mainebar.org.
Law Day, celebrated on May 1, was established in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower to mark the nation’s commitment to the rule of law.