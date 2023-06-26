Arts & Living

TREMONT — Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s July exhibit, “Visions of Acadia,” will be the award-winning hooked rugs of Bass Harbor resident Mary Hays.

Hays was honored in 2022 as the International Hooked Rug Artist of the Year by the North American Hooked Rug Museum in Nova Scotia, Canada. Bass Harbor Memorial Library will exhibit many of her pieces that were on display there.