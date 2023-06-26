TREMONT — Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s July exhibit, “Visions of Acadia,” will be the award-winning hooked rugs of Bass Harbor resident Mary Hays.
Hays was honored in 2022 as the International Hooked Rug Artist of the Year by the North American Hooked Rug Museum in Nova Scotia, Canada. Bass Harbor Memorial Library will exhibit many of her pieces that were on display there.
Inspired by her love of the Acadia region and the work of her friend, the late Patty Wharton, Hays began her craft in 2013.
“I have always loved working with fabric, especially wool, and this is the perfect way for me to express myself and the beauty of the region,” Hays said.
Beginning with a local hooked rug group, the Hook and Eye, which meets at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, Hays began exhibiting her work in area shows. A high point for her was the selection of her rug “Cobble Bridge” for Hooked Rug magazine’s annual “Best Of” edition in 2016.
Hays designs each piece, and it takes about six months to a year to complete.
While many of the themes are representations of real places in the Acadia region, some are fictional. “Often, it is the simple combination of sea, waves, clouds and trees that motivate my work,” she said. “I never tire of this beautiful area.”
An opening reception for the show will take place at the library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.
The library is located at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.