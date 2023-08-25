Arts & Living

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — “I felt a strong need for the waterfowl population to have protectors; a battle fleet to stop predators both animal and human,” Richard Huck said. “The transformation of a hapless decoy into a lethal battleship is where the fun starts.”

The artist is the creative force behind Huck’s Ducks, which are now forming their own flotilla in the Wendell Gilley Museum’s decoy pool.