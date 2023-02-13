SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Escape the Maine winter blues by attending a Zoom summer Down Under program with Australian artist and conservationist Kate Gorringe-Smith at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, hosted by the Wendell Gilley Museum and sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.
Gorringe-Smith’s art investigates human relationships with the environment. Her work is deeply connected to nature, particularly to migrating shorebirds, to illustrate the environmental connections that link humans individually and globally. She works in contemporary and traditional print media in 2-D and 3-D form and installation.
In addition to her own art, Gorringe-Smith has pioneered the “Overwintering Project,” asking other artists to find, visit and forge a connection with their local migratory shorebird habitat and create art prints in response to those visits.
This presentation is part of the museum’s monthly People-Nature-Art series, which brings artists, writers, carvers and creative types of all kinds to the Gilley to explore how nature and art interact in their work, and how their art impacts their own approach nature.
