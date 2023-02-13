Arts & Living

Kate Gorringe-Smith

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Escape the Maine winter blues by attending a Zoom summer Down Under program with Australian artist and conservationist Kate Gorringe-Smith at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, hosted by the Wendell Gilley Museum and sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Gorringe-Smith’s art investigates human relationships with the environment. Her work is deeply connected to nature, particularly to migrating shorebirds, to illustrate the environmental connections that link humans individually and globally. She works in contemporary and traditional print media in 2-D and 3-D form and installation.