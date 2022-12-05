TOWN HILL — ArtWaves, the Town Hill nonprofit art center, welcomed a new executive director in September. Nikki Moser, a cast iron and fabric artist with a history of nonprofit management, says she is excited to make ArtWaves as “accessible and available and engaging for as many people as we can.”
Sitting in one of the facility’s large art studios, surrounded by brightly colored fleece, member-made artwork and long, rambling workspaces, Moser converses with ArtWaves Program Director Megan Madsen. Madsen was hired in October, and the two women are working together to populate their schedule with, they say, “a whole spectrum of classes for everyone in the community.” Most recently they have added Latin line dancing and a mixed media exploration class.
Currently, the nearly 2-acre campus is home to two large art studios, a dance studio and a picnic area. The property was purchased just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the world is opening up again, Moser aims to take the facilities to the next level.
“I imagine a sculpture garden and things like herb garden labyrinths that you can then use to make dyes in the winter and collect reeds and grasses to make baskets,” said Moser.
Expanding the variety of classes offered and making use of all the spaces their property has to offer are two issues at the forefront for the ArtWaves staff.
Both Moser and Madsen follow in the footsteps of ArtWaves founder Liz Cutler, who began the nonprofit in her personal art studio in 2015.
“I think it’s clear from Liz Cutler’s energy and enthusiasm and heart that this is to be a community center,” said Moser. “The spectrum of community is people who are novices who’ve never taken a class to people who are prepared to take a master class and looking for a gigantic challenge in their work.”
Moser and Madsen reflect the community and come from two distinct backgrounds themselves.
The new executive director has had a long career as an artist working with cast iron, printing, photography, textiles, mixed media, video and sound. She is co-founder of STEAMworks, a not-for-profit educational space using STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Art, Math and Music) as the springboard for artmaking, community engagement and science exploration. She also co-founded Keystone Iron Works, an iron casting program for at-risk high school students, which has been awarded two National Endowment for the Arts awards.
Madsen comes from a background in public relations instead of the arts. Madsen says that ArtWaves was a meeting place for her.
“It was just a way for me to get to know other people within the community that maybe I could have a bond with or click with or form a friendship with. And then walking out with something that’s beautiful is also a bonus,” Madsen said.
Making room for people to gather over art is central to ArtWaves’ mission.
“We’re also looking to balance things here between paid programming and donation programming. And we’re looking to collaborate with other nonprofits in the community to create spaces,” said Moser, who has been brainstorming a knitting circle. “Not everyone can afford coming to class every week,” she explained. “It’s important to have something that everyone can access, whether it be a class or whether it be a drop-in like our Zen meditation.”
In the past, ArtWaves has worked with organizations like Jesup Memorial Library, Island Housing Trust and Bar Harbor Historical Society in order to pull off projects like decorative parking kiosk covers for Bar Harbor.
Looking forward, ArtWaves seeks to do more.
“I guess I would say we’re really interested in what people want,” said Moser. “They should contact us, they should reach out to Megan, reach out to me, you know, tell us what they’re interested in because I can invent all different kinds of things but I’m going to do a much better job of building programming if I know what people are interested in.”
The nonprofit has upcoming classes planned to usher in the holiday spirit. On Dec. 10 and 13, Cutler is teaching holiday-themed craft classes. On Dec. 18, ArtWaves will be teaming up with Wendell Gilley Museum for a community art show and Handwork Festival exhibit. On Jan. 1, celebrate the new year with a Start With Art event.
For more information and class schedules, or to pitch your art class idea, visit www.artwavesmdi.org.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.