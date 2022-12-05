Arts & Living

TOWN HILL — ArtWaves, the Town Hill nonprofit art center, welcomed a new executive director in September. Nikki Moser, a cast iron and fabric artist with a history of nonprofit management, says she is excited to make ArtWaves as “accessible and available and engaging for as many people as we can.”

Sitting in one of the facility’s large art studios, surrounded by brightly colored fleece, member-made artwork and long, rambling workspaces, Moser converses with ArtWaves Program Director Megan Madsen. Madsen was hired in October, and the two women are working together to populate their schedule with, they say, “a whole spectrum of classes for everyone in the community.” Most recently they have added Latin line dancing and a mixed media exploration class.

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

