Smith Break Out the Bubbly

"Break Out the Bubbly," oil, by Vicky Smith.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF VICKY SMITH

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Stop by the Southwest Harbor Public Library during May to view an exhibit of Vicky Smith’s landscape oil paintings and Liz Cutler’s mixed media pieces featured in the Holmes Reading Room display case.

“Oil paints are luscious and malleable. A pleasure to work with,” said Smith. “When painting en plein air, the vistas change with cloud cover or the sun moving across the sky. You might get a glimpse of an unexpected color. Absorbing that color into my painting can be delightful.”