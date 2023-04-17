SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Stop by the Southwest Harbor Public Library during May to view an exhibit of Vicky Smith’s landscape oil paintings and Liz Cutler’s mixed media pieces featured in the Holmes Reading Room display case.
“Oil paints are luscious and malleable. A pleasure to work with,” said Smith. “When painting en plein air, the vistas change with cloud cover or the sun moving across the sky. You might get a glimpse of an unexpected color. Absorbing that color into my painting can be delightful.”
Smith became an oil painter after raising her children and is primarily self-taught. She has been influenced by a variety of local artists. Her work has been in exhibits at the Northeast Harbor Library, MDI Open, ArtWaves, Smart Studio, Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, Jesup Memorial Library, Southwest Harbor Library and at Nor'easter Rest.
Smith paints because it feeds her soul and brings her joy, and she hopes people see this in her work.
Cutler’s fused glass and felted sheep’s wool pieces explore what happens when an image is run through a variety of media or when random elements of the shore are collected and reassembled.
“I like to incorporate the daily joys I experience in my work so I can continue the moments of joy,” Cutler said. “I like extending it, reliving it and sharing it. My artworks are inspired by a spark, something that wows me or quietly invites me to linger.”
Cutler is the founder of ArtWaves, the community art center in Town Hill, where she continues her practice through figure drawing, teaching and conversational critiques. She also works in her personal studio in the Bar Harbor Municipal Building.