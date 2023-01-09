ELLSWORTH — Just outside of downtown Ellsworth on the edge of Graham Lake, there is a small, wooden cabin with a blue, double-doored shed. The house is home to Mischa Ostberg and their husband, Eric, and the shed is home to Mischa’s fiber arts studio, East Mountain Designs. Inside the blue doors, a pile of rock-climbing rope looms in the corner, waiting to be turned into a landscape, a portrait, an animal or some other yet unforeseen design. Soon, the long, tangled coils will be measured, cut, curved and glued onto canvas, wood or cloth to create completely recycled artwork.
East Mountain Designs was born when Mischa was brainstorming what to get Eric for Christmas in 2020. “It just kind of clicked,” said Ostberg. “I was like, I bet I can do something with these ropes.” After hours of cutting and burning through the rope, and gluing the pieces precisely into place, Ostberg had created a scene of Arches National Park to give to their husband.
“I just was really stoked to be making art again after not making art for years,” said the artist. “I never intended to sell any of it…so it’s kind of like an accident.” Now Ostberg has created over 50 privately commissioned pieces. Ostberg has artwork hanging in EVO climbing gym in Portland, has created artwork for Flash Foxy, an organization supporting women and gender nonconforming people, and is currently working on a piece for the REI outdoor equipment store in North Conway, N.H. Most recently, Ostberg was accepted as a resident artist for Acadia National Park in 2023.
Ostberg grew up outside of Chicago and has a bachelor’s degree in Swedish, French and Chinese from Augustana College in Illinois and a master’s degree in environmental policy from Indiana’s Purdue University.
A rock climber and outdoor enthusiast who was once a Schoodic Education Adventure ranger for Acadia National Park, Ostberg always has culture and environment on their mind. Almost every element in Ostberg’s work is recycled. The piles of rope in their studio were donated to Ostberg from the REI in North Conway, from a climbing gym in New York or from climbers Ostberg has met along the way. Frames that hold the artwork come from Goodwill or dumps, and the same goes for the canvas and fabric backings. Ostberg is always looking for items to incorporate into their artwork. On one lunar moth-shaped wall hanging, Ostberg said “there is even a marble I found in a Hannaford parking lot.”
East Mountain Designs artwork ranges from large murals and rugs to small, framed pieces. Ostberg has created everything from mountain scenes to pet portraits and enormous fish out of climbing rope. Each piece requires hours of time and effort, but Ostberg takes their work a step farther, researching each location they depict in their work. Ostberg recognizes the land they illustrate as ancestral land belonging to native peoples. Each post the artist creates about their artwork includes the name of the people indigenous to the land and the native name for the landmarks being represented. Ostberg then researches the human impact on the land. “I try to do a deep dive into how recreation has affected the natural landscape of the area,” Ostberg said.
Tools used in the creation process include a hot knife rope that cuts through the sturdy climbing rope, carpentry-grade hot glue, small metal pieces for framing and, most importantly, a mask. Climbing rope is made of plastic, so burning through it creates toxic fumes. Ostberg has installed an air filtration system that pumps the fumes out of their studio. In the winter, they set up a space heater to keep warm as they work for hours on end.
“I’m working on something pretty much every week. If I’m not starting it, I’m planning it,” said Ostberg. The artist says they will work for eight to 10 hours at a time. “My fingertips have gone numb.” Ostberg said that continuously using the hot knife has damaged the nerves in their fingers.
No matter how difficult the work, Ostberg is committed to keeping their artwork affordable. “I try to keep in mind that owning art or even thinking about buying art for your home is such a privilege in itself...if I can make it a little bit more accessible to someone else, I’d love to be able to give them that luxury.”
In addition to large rope wall hangings and rugs, Ostberg creates jewelry, keychains and stickers. Some earrings continue the theme and feature chords of rope, while stickers sport the East Mountain Design logo.
Looking to the future, Ostberg is excited to begin collaborating with more rock-climbing gyms, national parks and social and environmental justice organizations. They are currently working on their piece for REI which will incorporate elements of Algonquin stories and lore of the Wobanadenok Mountains, named the White Mountains by colonizers. As the resident artist for Acadia, Ostberg is looking forward to “gathering inspiration and seeing the park in different ways.” Acadia has a long history of rock climbing which lends itself to the theme of the artist’s work.
Other than rope art, Ostberg has been drawn to tattooing and has completed a tattooing apprenticeship. Their tattooing license is currently pending. Once it is acquired, Ostberg will work at Timber Hearth Tattoos in Bangor and is already accepting appointment requests. “So what I hope to do is to be tattooing like three or four days a week, and then doing rope art three or four days a week,” said Ostberg. “I hope to always be doing something that has to do with art.”
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.