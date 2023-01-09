Arts & Living

ELLSWORTH — Just outside of downtown Ellsworth on the edge of Graham Lake, there is a small, wooden cabin with a blue, double-doored shed. The house is home to Mischa Ostberg and their husband, Eric, and the shed is home to Mischa’s fiber arts studio, East Mountain Designs. Inside the blue doors, a pile of rock-climbing rope looms in the corner, waiting to be turned into a landscape, a portrait, an animal or some other yet unforeseen design. Soon, the long, tangled coils will be measured, cut, curved and glued onto canvas, wood or cloth to create completely recycled artwork.

East Mountain Designs was born when Mischa was brainstorming what to get Eric for Christmas in 2020. “It just kind of clicked,” said Ostberg. “I was like, I bet I can do something with these ropes.” After hours of cutting and burning through the rope, and gluing the pieces precisely into place, Ostberg had created a scene of Arches National Park to give to their husband.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

