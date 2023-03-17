TOWN HILL — It has now been over a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the war continues into another Easter season. The most common religion in Ukraine is Eastern Orthodox Christianity, and many Ukrainians celebrate Easter with an age-old tradition. Pysanky, from the verb pysaty, meaning “to write,” is the art of creating intricate designs on Easter eggs.
No one knows for sure when the tradition of pysanky began, but the art form did exist prior to Christianity, and was used in pagan religions as a symbol of bounty. Once adopted by Christianity, pysanky became an Easter tradition and a symbol of rebirth.
“If you think about it, this is the time of year when chickens are starting to lay their eggs,” said Liz Cutler, the founder of Town Hill art center ArtWaves, who teaches a pysanky class each March.
“It's really nice to be practicing something that people have done for centuries,” said Cutler. “And it doesn’t take a lot of complicated tools, so I can see how during a long, cold winter, people would just work on their craft.”
While teaching pysanky over the years, Cutler has found it to be a meditative practice. “You look around and there is just a room full of kids and it is all quiet,” she said.
Creating a pysanky egg requires focus, patience and a few tools. Eggs can be hard-boiled, raw or delicately hollowed out. Many of Cutler’s eggs were dyed without being hollowed, and the egg has evaporated to leave just a yolk inside.
Once the eggs are ready, a kistka (wax pen) is used to draw designs onto the egg. A traditional kistka is made of wood and a tiny, copper funnel acts as a well at the tip. The artist places small amounts of beeswax into the kistka and heats the copper with a candle flame. The wax melts and flows from the tip of the pen. There are also electric kistkas that use utility wax and stay hot so the artist does not have to continuously heat the stylus with a flame.
“Pysanky is basically batiking,” said Cutler. “You kind of have to think backwards.”
As the wax goes onto the egg, what is covered by the wax will remain white when the egg is submerged in dye. Cutler then rinses the egg in cold water before drying it and adding more designs in wax.
What is drawn on the egg before the second dye will remain the color of the first dye. This process is repeated until intricate designs of various colors cover the egg. At the end, all the wax is melted off using the candle flame to reveal each layer, color and shape.
Cutler uses a powder dye, vinegar and water to create the perfect dying mixture. “Why have only a few colors when you can have them all?” she asked.
Every color – yellow, midnight blue, scarlet, crimson, multiple shades of green – fills jars on Cutler’s table. An egg that has been hollowed out needs to be plugged with wax before being submerged in dye. A raw egg must be gently lowered.
Over the years, Cutler has created hundreds of pysanky eggs.
“I have learned to keep an eye out for an egg that might roll off the table,” she said.
The artist has also learned to keep her fingers clean to avoid unwanted fingerprints, and to always heat the kistka next to the candle flame, not above it, to avoid unwanted flames.
Cutler has also explored the meaning behind patterns and symbols on pysanky eggs. “There's a language of symbols here,” she said.
Cutler supplies her students with a chart of images and their meanings – a star for eternal life and good fortune; a stag or dear for wealth prosperity and leadership; wheat for a bountiful harvest and a reminder that we reap what we sow.
Along with her handouts depicting traditional pysanky symbols and instructions, Cutler includes the craft’s history. Pysanky was not widely practiced in Ukraine throughout Soviet rule. Now, the practice is coming back as a symbol of resistance.
Cutler quoted New York-based Ukrainian pysanky artist Sofika Zielyk, who told TIME, “The fragile egg is still here, and we are still here.”
Cutler will be teaching a pysanky class for all ages at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at ArtWaves. Registration is required at www.artwavesmdi.org.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.