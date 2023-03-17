Arts & Living

TOWN HILL — It has now been over a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the war continues into another Easter season. The most common religion in Ukraine is Eastern Orthodox Christianity, and many Ukrainians celebrate Easter with an age-old tradition. Pysanky, from the verb pysaty, meaning “to write,” is the art of creating intricate designs on Easter eggs.

No one knows for sure when the tradition of pysanky began, but the art form did exist prior to Christianity, and was used in pagan religions as a symbol of bounty. Once adopted by Christianity, pysanky became an Easter tradition and a symbol of rebirth.

