mousetrap cast

Murder is afoot at Acadia Rep in Somesville with Agatha Christie’s long-running whodunit “The Mousetrap,” featuring stellar performances by a cast of the prerequisite quirky Christie characters. (Front row, from left) Mary Paola, Cheza Willis and Rawl Blackett. (Back row, from left) Desmond Reifsnyder, Frank Bachman, Ethan Rhoad, Cameron Fleck and Michel Kissin.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ACADIA REPERTORY THEATRE

MOUNT DESERT — The fun thing about reading Agatha Christie mysteries isn’t so much trying to figure out who done it, amongst a cast of deliciously quirky characters (spoiler alert: it’s always the one you least suspect), but the antics of those quirky characters as they are sucked toward (and often into) the black hole of murder.

Even more fun than reading about these harumphing Col. Mustard, blowzy Miss Scarlet, disgruntled Mrs. White and pompous Professor Plum types is watching those antics on stage.