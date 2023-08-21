MOUNT DESERT — The fun thing about reading Agatha Christie mysteries isn’t so much trying to figure out who done it, amongst a cast of deliciously quirky characters (spoiler alert: it’s always the one you least suspect), but the antics of those quirky characters as they are sucked toward (and often into) the black hole of murder.
Even more fun than reading about these harumphing Col. Mustard, blowzy Miss Scarlet, disgruntled Mrs. White and pompous Professor Plum types is watching those antics on stage.
In London, with a brief break during the pandemic, Christie’s play “The Mousetrap” has been filling theater seats since it opened there in 1952, giving several generations of young thespians a step on their way up or aging actors a last hurrah on their way out.
Now playing at Acadia Repertory Theatre in Somesville, “The Mousetrap” closes a summer season of theatrical fare that has featured the wit and wisdom of Clarence Darrow, a spooky visitation from the spirit world and a baseball romance (with a couple of murders).
As per usual, it is the colorful Christie characters portrayed by a terrific cast of Acadia Rep vets and some newcomers that make this such fun.
Ken Stack, who earlier in the season performed the excellent one-man show “Darrow,” makes another long-awaited return both as director and as set designer. It is his gorgeous blood-red set of a slightly posh and slightly shabby British rooming house’s front parlor that heralds the fun that is to follow.
Meet Molly and Giles Ralston, the attractive young proprietors of Monkswell Manor, who are both nervous and excited about welcoming their first guests.
Mary Paola is just perfect as Molly, exuding nervous energy and competence as she makes last-minute tweaks to the décor and worries about the blizzard that is bearing down on their London suburb. It must be said here that part of Paola’s perfection in this role should be credited to costumer Jaylene Roths, who must have made or extensively tailored the forest green 1950s-style gown Molly wears to greet her guests, as it fits the actress so well. Actually, the costumes throughout are excellent, but it is Paola’s outfits that are not only flattering – they immediately establish the era and the upwardly mobile, middle-class social strata we are entering.
As Molly tidies up, we hear on the radio playing in the background (great sound engineering by the way) that a woman in nearby London has been murdered. Molly is preoccupied and barley registers this grim news.
Ethan Williams as her lanky husband Giles makes a nice physical contrast – a patient, long-legged heron to Molly’s busy little hummingbird. While Paola’s fine mid-Atlantic accent (think Kate Hepburn or Rosalind Russell) is spot on, Williams’ attempt at British is a bit garbled and some of his dialogue gets lost.
The first guest to arrive is the adorably fey Christopher Wren (Desmond Reifsnyder), who flutters about the parlor like a newly emerged butterfly, enthusiastically lighting here, then there, and oops ... he’s off again. Molly is instantly enchanted by the burbling young man – and so are we. Her husband? Not so much.
Next to come in from the storm are Mrs. Boyle, a horrid old fusspot (the marvelously awful Cheza Willis) and Maj. Metcalf (Frank Bachman), the retired soldier who, in one form or another, is ubiquitous in these mysteries. Bachman knows the type and plays him to a capital T.
The mysterious young woman Miss Caswell arrives next and Rawl Blackett manages to make it clear that there is more to her than meets the eye. Providing the comic relief is the excellent Michael Kissin as the final guest – a Mr. Paravincini, whose Chef Boyardee Italian accent and provocative body language are a hoot.
The last unexpected arrival is Detective Sgt. Trotter (Ethan Rhoad), who has come to solve the London murder and, perhaps, stop another he is convinced is about to occur at Monkswell Manor. Although his accent sounded a bit more Australian than British at times, Rhoad does a fine job ordering everyone around and predicting terrible things.
Well, of course he is right, and all I will say about that is that I missed the ensuing murder victim for the rest of the play and wished the killer had chosen a different mark.
Although the second act drags a bit – maybe a timing thing that should improve the second week of performances – Stack’s direction is lively and fun with lots of rushing about, entering and exiting through doors and windows.
“The Mousetrap” is a murderously amusing finale for Acadia Rep’s 50th season, and if for no other reason than to hear Paola’s blood-curdling scream in the first act, be sure to catch it before it closes Sept. 3.
“The Mousetrap” runs at the Acadia Repertory Theatre Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets and information, go to www.acadiarep.com or call (207) 244-7260 Tuesdays through Sundays between noon and 5 p.m.