BAR HARBOR — After a two-year hiatus, the Acadia Festival of Traditional Music & Dance is returning to the College of the Atlantic campus June 26 through July 1.
The festival is a week-long program of classes, workshops and concerts. Twenty-two professional musicians and dancers from the U.S. and Canada will come together to teach a week’s worth of core courses and workshops on everything from Scottish fiddle to Appalachia-inspired percussive dancing.
Core music classes are offered for fiddle, flute, accordion, piano, guitar, harp and bouzouki in Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton and Acadian styles. Dance classes are in Old Time, Quebecois, Franco- American and Irish styles.
“What we are looking to do is just celebrate the traditions and carry them forward,” said Acadia Trad Director April Verch.
A professional fiddler who has played in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games and who has released 14 albums and a book of original fiddle tunes, Verch is directing the festival for the first time this year after having participated as a faculty member in the past.
Verch described this year’s faculty as “the cream of the crop” at both performing and teaching. This year, six of the instructors live in Maine and four live in Canada, and 11 are new to the festival.
“Yes, it is a festival that is dedicated to this type of traditional music, and dance, but it's also really inclusive and welcoming,” said Verch. “If you're totally new to this type of music and dance, you're just as welcome as someone that's been playing it all their life.”
Verch remembered her time as a festival faculty member, instructing fiddle. “It ends up feeling like a family,” she said. “There are all these people there that love to do the same things. It's just like this magical little land where you get to do what you love all week, nonstop.”
Registration for festival programs is open online now and filling up quickly. “There are sort of the three options for being involved,” explained Verch. “Full time, just afternoon workshops and coming to concerts.”
Over 100 beds have already been filled with full-time students who will live on the COA campus from June 26 to July 2, take a full schedule of classes from morning to evening and eat food provided by the festival. While those beds are sold out, one can still register as a full-time student and rent hotel packages or housing off campus.
Full-time participants attend a schedule of focused classes in their chosen instrument or dance style and elect a broad array of afternoon workshops. This year, the festival is offering classes at the novice, intermediate, advanced and pre-professional or professional levels. The program can accommodate 295 students in classes of 10 to 15.
For someone who may not be ready to commit to a full week of classes, there are afternoon workshops that can be attended individually. They are open for ages 12 and up and include, “Spice up your Chords,” “Waltz Dance for All” and “Friendly Folk Songs.”
“You can even just sign up for one workshop on one day if you want to get your feet wet,” said Verch.
The third way one can participate in the festival is by attending concerts. Each evening from June 27 to July 1, the COA’s Gates Auditorium will be brought to life with music and dance performances by Trad faculty and special guests.
Two resident artists are also being welcomed to the festival this year. Vincent Crotty will be painting the festival as it happens.
“One of his favorite things to do is sort of capture things as they're happening,” said Verch. “He'll be around all day at sessions and workshops, but he's also going to be painting during our evening concerts.”
Jon Cooper, an instrument maker, will be fashioning a violin throughout the week, and festival participants will be invited to drop into his studio and watch the creation process.
At the end of the week, some of Crotty’s paintings and an instrument made by Cooper will be raffled off. Funds will support the festival’s scholarship program next year.
“It's nice to be able to give back in a different way than I have previously,” said Verch of her role as director. She knows firsthand the impact being a part of the festival can have on an aspiring musician or dancer.
“A lot of people that attend don't live in an area where there are regular events or teachers or jam sessions, not everybody lives in a place where they can just get together with other people that love to do what they do,” said Verch. “And then you leave with all the stuff you learned and you have all this material to work on all year. It really is like fuel to keep you going.”
For more information on the Acadia Trad Festival, to sign up for the week-long program, individual workshops or concerts, go online to https://acadiatradfestival.org.