BAR HARBOR — After a two-year hiatus, the Acadia Festival of Traditional Music & Dance is returning to the College of the Atlantic campus June 26 through July 1.

The festival is a week-long program of classes, workshops and concerts. Twenty-two professional musicians and dancers from the U.S. and Canada will come together to teach a week’s worth of core courses and workshops on everything from Scottish fiddle to Appalachia-inspired percussive dancing.

