MOUNT DESERT — One of the many things we theatergoers have cherished about Acadia Repertory Theatre in Somesville for the past 50 years is its dedication not only to entertain us with fun and familiar works that make us as laugh, cry and wonder at the foibles of humankind, but also to challenge us with new works that make us think about those foibles in new, and sometimes disturbing, ways.
A case in point was the Rep’s production of Lucas Hnath’s “The Christians” a few years ago, which brought us a popular pastor who is confronted by doubt – not about the existence of God and Heaven but rather the existence of Hell – and finds that his congregation does not necessarily consider this good news.
This 50th season brings us another intriguing work by Hnath, “The Thin Place,” which questions the finality of death. Can we communicate with the departed? If so, should we?
The admirable and annoying thing about this playwright is he doesn’t attempt to answer the questions he raises – he just presents the arguments from different perspectives.
In “The Christians,” we didn’t leave the theater relieved to learn that we likely won’t be spending eternity in the same afterlife as Hitler, or conversely, as God’s capacity for forgiveness is boundless, that we will. But we did surprise ourselves as we pondered the various arguments by being unsure how we felt about either prospect.
In “The Thin Place,” we are also left to our own devices to figure out where we stand on the desirability of communicating with the dear departed.
Meet Hilda (Mary Paola), who opens the play by addressing the audience directly, and somewhat apologetically tells us about her strange upbringing with a mother who worries about being possessed by demons and a grandmother who “groomed” her as a child to communicate with her after death.
The instructions appear to have failed, however, and Hilda goes on to recount how after her grandmother’s death, she meets with a spiritualist/psychic named Linda (Alison Cox), whom she hopes will help open lines of communication with her adored grandma.
Linda, when we meet her, convincingly does seem to channel Hilda’s grandmother, and, on this spiritual foundation, the two women form a strong friendship and perhaps become lovers – another question Hnath refuses to answer.
Anyway, it works out for all concerned, the quick and the dead, we think. But wait a minute: At some point Linda divulges that what she does is actually a trick. By using a combination of intuition and guesswork, she simply tells people what they want to hear, using clues they provide. Their disapproving dad, for instance, really loved them, their mom is grateful they pulled the plug at the hospital, and such.
Linda justifies her actions by saying it brings folks comfort and closure, and that it is less expensive and works better than psychiatry. Hilda is not convinced, however, that it’s all a ruse and urges Linda to help her reach her mother, who has gone missing and is presumed dead.
Two other friends we meet at a party, Sylvia (Valarie Falken) and Jerry (David Blais), disapprove of Linda’s “profession.” Sylvia finds it manipulative and exploitive and Jerry, using the social economic argument about how charity can do more harm than good, accuses her of deluding rather than helping her clients. Is it a kindness, he asks, to tell a daughter she is wrong to think her father did not love her despite a lifetime of mistreatment?
The arguments on all sides of the issue are valid, and as we are pondering them – trying to figure out where we stand – we notice (at least I did, as it became harder to take notes), that the theater was getting darker, and then darker still.
“The Thin Place,” which refers to Hilda’s conviction that there are places where the barrier between this life and the next get stretched so thin they become portals between the two worlds, is often a bit obscure and, uh, stretches our credibility to the thickness of cellophane at times. But the four actors and Andrew Mayer’s direction keep us engaged throughout.
As a Mount Desert Island High School student on the Higgins Demas stage a few years back, Paola reminded me of the actor Holly Hunter – a small, fierce woman packing so much energy you can almost hear the electricity buzzing around her. Paola still has all that kinetic energy, but she is now firmly in control, able to command the stage one moment, and then almost disappear in plain sight, like turning a roiling pot on a hot coil, down to simmer.
I have long been a fan of Cox who, over the last three decades or so, has brought a professional polish to many area community theater productions as well as professional stages. Here she is thoroughly convincing as a woman who thinks she has all the answers until she discovers it may not be her clients she is deceiving, but herself.
As friends Jerry and Sylvia, Blais and Falken do a terrific job presenting their various arguments although both are easily distracted – Jerry by the attractive and rather mysterious Hilda, and Sylvia, it seems, by the next shiny thing.
“The Thin Place” will run through Sunday, July 23, with evening performances at 8 and a Sunday matinee at 2. Reserve tickets online at www.acadiarep.com or by calling (207) 244-7260 on Tuesdays through Sundays between noon and 5 p.m.
Next up at Acadia Rep is the romantic comedy “Love and Baseball” by Jerry Montoya, which runs July 25 to Aug. 11.