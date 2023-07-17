Arts & Living

alison cox and mary paola

Alison Cox (left) and Mary Paola as Linda and Hilda in the Acadia Repertory Theatre’s production of “A Thin Place” by Lucas Hnath.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ACADIA REPERTORY THEATRE

MOUNT DESERT — One of the many things we theatergoers have cherished about Acadia Repertory Theatre in Somesville for the past 50 years is its dedication not only to entertain us with fun and familiar works that make us as laugh, cry and wonder at the foibles of humankind, but also to challenge us with new works that make us think about those foibles in new, and sometimes disturbing, ways.

A case in point was the Rep’s production of Lucas Hnath’s “The Christians” a few years ago, which brought us a popular pastor who is confronted by doubt – not about the existence of God and Heaven but rather the existence of Hell – and finds that his congregation does not necessarily consider this good news.