MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Acadia Dance Festival is returning to the island July 24-29 for its fourth season of community dance programs and a finale performance.
Samuel Pott, founder of Nimbus Dance Company in Jersey City, N.J., is partnering this year with several MDI organizations to host the youth dance programs that make up the festival.
ArtWaves in Town Hill will hold the festival’s intensive program for dancers aged 14-22 while Camp Beech Cliff in Mount Desert will provide space for a dance specialty camp for ages 8-14. Those two programs allow for a professional teacher to meet the student where they are at – a more intensive, training-based program for young adults and an explorative camp for younger kids.
The festival’s finale performance will be held at The Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on Saturday, July 29, and will feature music by the Bar Harbor Music Festival, which is marking its 57th season this summer.
Nimbus started the Acadia Dance Festival in 2019 after hosting dance education events at MDI High School for several years. Pott grew up vacationing in Southwest Harbor and formed a connection with high school through family friends.
Back then, he worked with high school teacher Don Grieco to get teens excited about dance. Pott started the festival as a way to “get the community more involved and activated and make a meaningful impact ... while partnering with arts groups on MDI.”
“It is great to see bonds form through dance,” Pott said. “[The festival strives to] present really interesting performances done by professionals and provide opportunities for your people to learn from them.”
During the finale performance, both professionals and students will take the stage. Nimbus dancers will be joined by the New York Theatre Ballet and Blue Hill-based choreographer and co-founder of Pilobolus Dance Company Alison Chase.
“It will be an eclectic mix of dances that are musical, fun, athletic and very expressive,” Pott said.
Nimbus will be performing one of Pott’s pieces called “Patch of Turf,” which takes on themes of resource depletion, power and belonging, and features four dances and a rectangular piece of artificial grass.
Additional works include “Pareja,” set to the music of Paquito d’Rivera. Music for “Pareja” will be performed by flutist Allison Kiger, associate director of Bar Harbor Music Festival. “The Glare from These Horizons,” a dramatic work set to jazz and poetry, will also grace the stage. And Nimbus dancer Leigh Ann Curd will perform a solo piece by Chase called “Femme Noir.”
The New York Theatre Ballet, under the direction of Stephen Melendez, will present “Laughing Matters,” a comical and fanciful duet set to Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, addressing the subject of human connection.
The students will join in the performances with numbers they will create throughout their weeklong programs.
“They will develop their own dance works with the help of the company dancers,” explained Pott. “We work the students into the performance so that they get to be on stage with the professionals.”
Throughout the weeklong intensive program, students will learn from Nimbus dancers to cover ballet, jazz, modern, contemporary and improvisational dance styles while working on technique and conditioning. Afternoons will be spent rehearsing for the performance.
Similarly, the young dancers in the Camp Beech Cliff program will work with Nimbus dancers to choreograph their performance.
“One thing I really like about working on MDI is the mix of students,” Pott said. “Some are local, some are here for the summer, some are even international.”
Pott has had several students come back year after year before moving on to a college or university program dedicated to the performing arts.
For more information on the Acadia Dance Festival, visit www.acadiadancefestival.org.