Arts & Living

Acadia Choral

Alto Pamela Smith (center), with cellist Timothy Garret and bassist William Blossom, brought texture and emotion to this year’s Acadia Choral Society Holiday Concert performed last weekend at St. Saviour’s Church in Bar Harbor.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY NAN LINCOLN

BAR HARBOR — It almost seemed like a return to “normal” with the Acadia Choral singing beautiful Christmas music – in this case, Vivaldi’s “Gloria” and Buxtehude’s “The Newborn Child” and several celebratory carols – accompanied by a fine professional orchestra for an appreciative audience filling the pews at St. Saviour’s church last Sunday afternoon.

Almost, but not quite. The diminished size of the choir, the brevity of the performance (an hour tops) and that the singers and the audience were all wearing masks were stark reminders that the pandemic is still with us. Still, those brave choral members who volunteered to rehearse over the past several months and perform in public in the time of COVID to bring some Christmas cheer to themselves and their community have to be applauded – not only for the effort but also for the excellence of their performance, despite the obvious obstacles.