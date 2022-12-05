Alto Pamela Smith (center), with cellist Timothy Garret and bassist William Blossom, brought texture and emotion to this year’s Acadia Choral Society Holiday Concert performed last weekend at St. Saviour’s Church in Bar Harbor.
BAR HARBOR — It almost seemed like a return to “normal” with the Acadia Choral singing beautiful Christmas music – in this case, Vivaldi’s “Gloria” and Buxtehude’s “The Newborn Child” and several celebratory carols – accompanied by a fine professional orchestra for an appreciative audience filling the pews at St. Saviour’s church last Sunday afternoon.
Almost, but not quite. The diminished size of the choir, the brevity of the performance (an hour tops) and that the singers and the audience were all wearing masks were stark reminders that the pandemic is still with us. Still, those brave choral members who volunteered to rehearse over the past several months and perform in public in the time of COVID to bring some Christmas cheer to themselves and their community have to be applauded – not only for the effort but also for the excellence of their performance, despite the obvious obstacles.
Had it been important to understand the Latin and German of the two main pieces, there might have been cause to quibble with the slightly muffled sound of the masked singers, but the text of these were printed in the program and the English pieces – “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” “I Wonder as I Wander” and “Wassail Song” we are all familiar with.
What was rather amazing was how director Daniel Pyle coaxed such a lovely tone and dynamics from his singers as a chorus and as soloists.
For starters, both Vivaldi and the Buxtehude are stunning pieces. The “Gloria” in particular, with its alternating joyful and almost mournful movements, is wonderfully evocative of the miraculous beginning of a hallowed life and the mysterious premonition of its tragic end.
Several soloists, who did remove their masks for their passages, added a bright texture to this piece, most notably a charming soprano duet by Marsha Lyons and Susan Klopfstein and a lovely alto solo by Pamela Smith.
The orchestral contribution in both pieces was a delight – the violins, so emotionally expressive with the solid foundation of the thrumming cellos and even deeper bass. In the final passage of the “Gloria,” Bill Whitener’s trumpet fanfare was simply, well, glorious.
In the Buxtehude, with its longer orchestral interludes, was at moments like attending chamber music concert.
A highlight of the haunting “I Wonder as I Wander” was a sweet tenor solo by Peter Witham, who brought all the necessary contemplative awe to his vocals.
Having managed to get us all in a merry mood with a rousing rendition of the “Wassail Song,” a lowlight of the concert was the omission of the traditional audience carol sing-along. Not sure of the reasoning behind this with everyone masked and time to spare, but oh well, I’m sure I was not the only one who made up for this little disappointment with some carpool carol singing on the way home.
The Acadia Choral holiday concert will have one more performance at the Congregational Church in Ellsworth, Sunday, Dec.11 at 3 p.m.