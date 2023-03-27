Arts & Living

BAR HARBOR — After a three-year hiatus, the Abbe Museum Indian Market (AMIM) will return to Bar Harbor’s Village Green June 2-4. The event will feature more than 50 Native artists working in forms ranging from baskets and pottery to jewelry and sculpture, along with performances, demonstrations and educational programs.

“We’re delighted that AMIM is reemerging from the necessary closures of the past few years to once again illuminate Wabanaki artistic excellence and support tribal creative economies,” said Abbe Executive Director & Senior Partner with Wabanaki Nations Betsy Richards (Cherokee).