MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Northeast Harbor Library will host Maine author Andrea Lani to discuss her debut memoir “Uphill Both Ways: Hiking Toward Happiness on the Colorado Trail” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.
Lani’s memoir recounts her experience hiking 500 miles on the Colorado Trail with her husband and three sons over the course of a summer, exploring happiness, parenthood and the exploitation of natural resources along the way.
The memoir is also about escaping the disappointments of midlife while forging connections with nature and family in the wilderness and confronting the damage humans have caused to the natural world.
Lani has degrees in human ecology and creative writing from College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor and the University of Southern Maine’s Stonecoast MFA program. She is a senior editor at Literary Mama. As a Maine Master Naturalist, she teaches nature writing and nature journaling workshops around the state. She lives in central Maine.
This event will be held in person at the library, with a virtual attendance option. Registration is recommended.
For more information or to register for in-person or virtual attendance, visit the library’s website at nehlibrary.org. This event is free and open to the public, and copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.