Arts & Living

Andrea Lani 2

Andrea Lani

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDREA LANI

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Northeast Harbor Library will host Maine author Andrea Lani to discuss her debut memoir “Uphill Both Ways: Hiking Toward Happiness on the Colorado Trail” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

Lani’s memoir recounts her experience hiking 500 miles on the Colorado Trail with her husband and three sons over the course of a summer, exploring happiness, parenthood and the exploitation of natural resources along the way.