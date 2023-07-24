TREMONT — An exhibit of paintings and sculpture by Mount Desert Island native Ed Davis opens Aug. 1 at Bass Harbor Memorial Library in Bernard, with a public reception at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Davis is a graduate of Maine College of Art and has worked over the last 60 years in a variety of mediums including watercolor, oil, acrylics, wood, clay, cast bronze, welded steel and copper, some of which are included in the exhibit.
The exhibit includes paintings Davis created during the COVID years when he explored the relationship between music and painting. Some of the paintings in the exhibit are visual representations of actual pieces of music.
Davis did tests on musicians during the creation process and was encouraged when they were able to translate the visual images into music. One piece by Bach, however, remains elusive to viewers. The music paintings also challenge the viewer by using the principles of color perception and chromatic relationships pioneered by the artist Josef Albers, whose theories Davis studied during art school in the 1960s.
Color relationships and space are also evident in sculpture called Pemetic 1 and Pemetic 2 that are two free-standing sculptures that form a single sculpture when viewed from a single geographic point. This painted wood sculpture is an example of what the artist calls a “range sculpture” and was inspired by the navigational ranges Davis encountered when delivering boats, his day job at that time, for clients along the U.S. coast.
A navigational range is a device that allows a viewer to locate a single geographic location when two separate fixtures come into alignment.
Recent work also on display will include portraits of local people as well as a painting that is part of a series the artist is currently working on about how humans view nature. This work, titled “Interstellar,” was inspired by the creation of the James Webb telescope.