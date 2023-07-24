Arts & Living

Davis Interstellar

Ed Davis with his work “Interstellar,” which was inspired by the James Webb telescope.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BASS HARBOR LIBRARY

TREMONT — An exhibit of paintings and sculpture by Mount Desert Island native Ed Davis opens Aug. 1 at Bass Harbor Memorial Library in Bernard, with a public reception at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Davis is a graduate of Maine College of Art and has worked over the last 60 years in a variety of mediums including watercolor, oil, acrylics, wood, clay, cast bronze, welded steel and copper, some of which are included in the exhibit.