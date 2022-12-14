BAR HARBOR — The St. Croix District of the Garden Club Federation of Maine has announced a $1,500 scholarship to encourage and support students who are interested in horticulture, floriculture, landscape design, ecology, conservation, forestry, botany, agriculture, plant pathology, environmental sciences, city planning or other gardening related fields.
The Bar Harbor Garden Club, as trustee, administers applications for the 2023 Nell Goff Memorial Scholarship.
To qualify for this scholarship, applicants must have successfully completed the second year of college/university study and have a declared major in one of the above fields. Priority is given to a resident of the St. Croix District (Hancock County and the southern part of Washington County). Students may be enrolled outside of Maine but must be residents of the state. College sophomores are eligible. Graduate students must be enrolled for the fall semester following the award of the scholarship.
The application form, personal letter by applicant, three letters of reference, grade transcripts and list of activities are due by March 1, 2023. Applications are online at www.barharborgardenclub.org/scholarships. Send applications to Bar Harbor Garden Club, Scholarship Chairman, Tom McIntyre, 8 Eagles Way, Bar Harbor, ME, 04609, or electronically to scholarship@barharborgardenclub.org.
The scholarship recipient will be notified no later than May 1, 2023, and will be invited to attend the annual spring meeting of the St. Croix District of the GCFM to receive the award.