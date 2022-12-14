Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — The St. Croix District of the Garden Club Federation of Maine has announced a $1,500 scholarship to encourage and support students who are interested in horticulture, floriculture, landscape design, ecology, conservation, forestry, botany, agriculture, plant pathology, environmental sciences, city planning or other gardening related fields.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club, as trustee, administers applications for the 2023 Nell Goff Memorial Scholarship.

