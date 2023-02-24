Application process opens for hemp growers Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lifestyle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Division of Animal and Plant Health is accepting new indoor or outdoor hemp production applications.Those interested in applying for a license to grow hemp in Maine can begin the process by reviewing the application instructions at www.maine.gov/dacf/php/hemp. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Augusta Maine Hemp Hemp Growers Hemp Production Recommended for you Popular Tremont man wanted by police still at large Tremont man at large after evading officers Child rescued from Dorr Mountain FOA to purchase Southwest Harbor inn for seasonal housing Tremont home destroyed in fire Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists