MOUNT DESERT — A Climate to Thrive is presenting a community educational event exploring the connection between waste and climate change on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library, co-hosted with the Southwest Harbor Public Library and the Jesup Memorial Library. The event, featuring Susanne Lee from the University of Maine’s Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, will explore questions such as: Where should we focus our energy in changing how we make and deal with waste? Is recycling a hoax? What role does policy have to play? How does food waste enter the picture?
The event will dive into these questions in an exploration of the connection between waste and climate change at both the global and local levels. Lee will share her work in creating a sustainable, waste-free, circular food system.
Lee joined the Mitchell Center for Sustainability as a Faculty Fellow in 2021. She leads a student/faculty team that works directly with state, business and community stakeholders as well as national and global food waste experts like ReFED and Harvard Food Law & Policy.
ACTT staff and representatives of its volunteer Zero Waste Committee will bookend Lee’s presentation, laying out the broad strokes of waste’s connection to climate change and describing the actions communities on Mount Desert Island have taken so far to address this challenge as well as the work that’s yet to be done.
The presentations will be followed by a community conversation on high-impact actions MDI residents can take collectively and as individuals.
This hybrid event is free and open to the public and community members can choose whether to attend virtually via zoom or in-person at the Northeast Harbor Library. To register for the zoom option, visit the Northeast Harbor Library’s website or www.aclimatetothrive.org/educationseries.