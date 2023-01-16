Acadia Explorers program Jan. 21 Jan 16, 2023 Jan 16, 2023 Updated Jan 16, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lifestyle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library's Acadia Explorers Program is back for winter programming.Join an Acadia National Park ranger at the library at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 to learn about corn husk dolls and make your own corn husk doll with the ranger's guidance.Caregivers must accompany children for the entirety of the program. Registration for caregivers and children is required for each program.For more information, email childrens@swhplibrary.org or call (207) 244-7065. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southwest Harbor Southwest Harbor Library Acadia National Park Art Classes Crafts Recommended for you Popular Volunteers to salvage schooner Pointy Head application denied Town uncertain of response to cruise ship limit suit Island police log for week of Jan. 12 Hamilton Hill mansion chosen as this year’s Designer Showhouse Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists