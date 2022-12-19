Lifestyle

Merry Cookie Christmas
ILLUSTRATION BY ASHLEY CARTER

His face and ungloved hands bright pink from the sting of a rising north wind, lobsterman Virgil Clark dipped his shoulder into it as he walked down the wharf. In his heavy rubber boots, he stomped to the small office on the end of the town pier and threw open the creaky door.

“Hurry up. Get in here, you dang fool. You’re letting all the heat out,” yelled Lyle the harbormaster, struggling to corral the papers whipping around on his desk. Putting another stick of wood in a pot-bellied stove already glowing cherry red, Lyle spun around in his chair and looked Virgil straight in the eye. “It’s gustin’ to 65 out the nor’west and the Coast Guard just radioed from Southeast Harbor that they have to cancel tonight’s Santa escort,” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you