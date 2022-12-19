His face and ungloved hands bright pink from the sting of a rising north wind, lobsterman Virgil Clark dipped his shoulder into it as he walked down the wharf. In his heavy rubber boots, he stomped to the small office on the end of the town pier and threw open the creaky door.
“Hurry up. Get in here, you dang fool. You’re letting all the heat out,” yelled Lyle the harbormaster, struggling to corral the papers whipping around on his desk. Putting another stick of wood in a pot-bellied stove already glowing cherry red, Lyle spun around in his chair and looked Virgil straight in the eye. “It’s gustin’ to 65 out the nor’west and the Coast Guard just radioed from Southeast Harbor that they have to cancel tonight’s Santa escort,” he said.
“Whoa. I don’t think that’s ever happened afore,” Virgil responded.
For generations, everyone in the village on Little Blueberry Island joined together to welcome Santa on Christmas Eve. One by one, families would follow the town’s only winding road down to the harbor, admiring all the holiday lights. They would gather in the old boat building shop next to the town dock and sing carols where lights strung from an ancient sailboat mast formed the shape of a sparkling tree.
As darkness fell, little ears would strain to hear the swelling drone of a throaty diesel engine as jolly old St. Nick arrived by lobster boat.
Along with scores of wrapped and ribboned presents straight from workshops at the North Pole, all the other gifts for the island’s dozens of children, including those from their families and friends, arrived on the same boat. In such a small hamlet, with its tiny houses, three-room schoolhouse, modest church, and seasonal store and post office, there’s no good place to hide gifts from inquisitive young eyes. Keeping everything in one place on the mainland until Christmas Eve made perfect sense.
Until now.
With just a few hours until sunset, Virgil’s heart sank at the thought of the island children having a Christmas without a single present. “Well, that’s not good, not good at all,” he said, his mind racing about what he was going to tell his young daughter Grace and her friends. “Guess I better spread the news,” he said to Lyle.
It wasn’t long before the island’s party-line telephones were buzzing. “There’s got to be something we can do. What about an airdrop?” asked Grace’s mom Lisa. “Nothing is moving. Everything from Grand Manan to Damariscove is grounded,” little Silas’s mom Julia answered. “What are we going to do? What can we do?” she added.
Little Rylie’s mom JoAnne piped in. “I’ve always said when the going gets tough, the tough get baking! What about cookies?”
“Cookies?” asked Julia.
“Of course, cookies,” Lisa replied. “I’ve got just the recipe. Came from my Aunt Audrey. My mom made them for us every year.”
Within half an hour, moms, and a dad or two, from all over the island quickly gathered up their stocks of flour, sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla and other contributions and assembled in the kitchen of the church. The ancient percolator that had sat in the same place on the back counter since astronauts first walked on the moon was filled with fresh, clean water and heaps of aromatic coffee. With the flick of a cranky switch, the electrical outlet sparked and the pot sprang to life with a roar.
A production line was soon in full swing as dough was prepared, chilled, shaped and cut, carefully laid out on massive steel baking sheets, and slid into the ovens.
It didn’t take long for the kitchen to be light and bright from the warmth of the stoves, the joy of generous hearts, and the spirit of giving and love that are the sweetest secret ingredients in any homemade holiday treat.
“What can we wrap them in?” asked JoAnne. “I think there’s a roll of that brown craft paper left over from last summer’s lobster bake around here somewhere,” answered Lisa. “There’s two extra rolls of red ribbon we didn’t need for this year’s wreaths in the upper cupboard,” Julia added.
Outside, the wind shredded the tops of the incoming ocean swells into dancing flashes of white. “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go. We’ve got to be down to the boat house in less than an hour.”
Even through the haze of candy cane elation and hot chocolate euphoria inside the boat house, the kids began to sense something wasn’t right. It was already five o’clock and Santa usually arrived no later than four.
“Mom, I worried Santa’s not coming,” Grace said tearfully just as a hush fell across the room. The children stared at each other in disbelief, then looked to their parents’ faces for reassurance that wasn’t there.
Surely that could not be true. Surely Santa was just running late. Everyone knows that on Little Blueberry Island, like everywhere on the Maine coast, the tide ebbs and flows twice every 24 hours. Always has, always will. And on Little Blueberry Island you can count on Santa always, always, always arriving by lobster boat on Christmas Eve.
Taking advantage of the pause, Virgil stepped up on the stairs to the sail loft and addressed the group. “Hey everyone. Hey. Listen up. I hate to be the one to tell you this, but Santa’s not coming tonight.”
The kids let out a collective groan.
“It’s just too dangerous with the wind and the waves.” The faces of the children grew longer and longer. Some eyes welled up with tears. “But,” said Virgil, “I was down at the town float this afternoon and I discovered these,” he said gesturing toward three large wooden lobster crates stacked against the wall.
It was then the children noticed each had a bright red bow. And there was a note written in fancy script. It said, “To all the good boys and girls of Little Blueberry Island.”
Grace and Riley were the first ones to run across the room, excited about what they might find. “Mom, can we open it?” Grace asked. “Sure,’ said Lisa. “Just make sure everyone can see.”
Untying the ropes on the crates and swinging open to tops, the children spied scores of brown paper packages, each tired with crosses of red ribbon. “This one has my name on it,” Riley yelled with glee. “I got one too,” exclaimed Silas. In mere seconds, all the packages were torn open, revealing neat stacks of delectable treats.
There were cookies in the shapes of Christmas trees and candy canes. There were angels and snowmen, Santas, snowflakes and stars. Some were plain. Some were sprinkled with red sugar crystals, others green. And some had chocolate sprinkles or peppermint candy cane chips.
“Where are these from?” one of the children asked. “Funny, it doesn't say,” Riley said.
However, something about the way the cookies were decorated caused Grace to pause. She had seen it before. “Mom,” she said after a pause. “These look like your Aunt Aubrey’s recipe. Did you make all these?”
“Actually,” Lisa answered gesturing to the other adults in the room, “we all did.” She continued, “We knew Santa couldn’t get here so we did what we could at the last minute. We know it’s not much.”
“Not much?” said Grace. “This whole village came together to do something that reminds us about how lucky we are to live in a special community, and no matter what, we always have each other. That’s got to be one of the best Christmas presents of all.”
A blast of cold air from the open door preceded Harbormaster Lyle as he burst in to say that he just got another radio call. It looked like a Coast Guard helicopter would be able to make it out at first thing in the morning. “Santa has assured me that he will leave all his presents with them and they’ll bring the ones from your families too,” Lyle said to thunderous applause.
Turning to Grace, Silas said, “I guess it’s going to be a Merry Little Blueberry Island Christmas after all.”
She agreed. “Have a Merry Cookie Christmas Everyone!”
Aunt Audrey’s Swedish Butter Cookies
A recipe by Audrey Horsch Prouty, as shared by Lisa Horsch Clark
4 cups of flour
2 cups of butter
1 cup sugar
Dash of vanilla, if desired
Directions
Cream butter and sugar then mix in flour. Divide into four sections and make four rolls 2.5 inches in diameter. Roll each in colored sugar and refrigerate for several hours. Remove and slice ¼ inch thick and bake at 350 degrees for seven minutes.