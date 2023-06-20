AUGUSTA — LifeFlight of Maine has announced that it will acquire three specialized ground ambulances and launch a critical care ground transport program, ensuring that seriously ill and injured patients in Maine continue to get the care they need.
These specialized ground ambulances will be stationed at each of LifeFlight’s existing bases in Bangor, Lewiston and Sanford.
Like LifeFlight’s aircraft, these ground vehicles will also carry specialized medical equipment, creating a mobile ICU with a portable laboratory, multimode ventilators, an ultrasound, invasive cardiac, neuro, and pulmonary monitors, multiple infusion pumps, specialized neonatal and pediatric transport equipment, and hospital pharmacy and blood. LifeFlight crews will continue the care already started in hospitals for patients who need ICU-level care during transport.
According to a press release, with the demand for LifeFlight increasing each year, and with emergency medical services struggling to meet local needs, the decision for LifeFlight to invest in its own specialized, critical care ground transport vehicles is vital to ensuring reliability.
The goal is to secure the resources needed to take delivery of these ground ambulances in June 2024. The cost of each vehicle is $640,000. The total investment of $1,920,000 must be funded privately through the support of the people of Maine through the work of The LifeFlight Foundation. More than $500,000 has already been raised for this new program.
“This is a necessary investment by LifeFlight in EMS infrastructure here in Maine,” said Bill Cyr, LifeFlight of Maine’s chief operating officer. “Our EMS partners have worked tirelessly with us for years, but their services are increasingly needed in their own communities, and a LifeFlight transport can take one of their vehicles away for an entire day.
“We are bringing three highly specialized ambulances to Maine, which gives all of our communities greater access to the highest quality care.”
Annually, LifeFlight of Maine transports more than 2,500 patients, an average of one transport every three and a half hours. LifeFlight teams reach patients by ground transport when the helicopters and airplane are unavailable due to weather, maintenance or because they are in the air transporting other patients.
LifeFlight also travels by ground when its critical care expertise is required but air transport is not the preferred mode, such as for shorter-distance transports or due to patient size. Currently, 26 percent of LifeFlight transports occur in a ground vehicle, and the number of ground transports is expected to increase in the years ahead, along with the overall demand for LifeFlight services.
For the past two decades, LifeFlight has partnered with municipal and private ambulance services to provide ground transport for interhospital emergency critical care transfers. LifeFlight medical teams and their equipment provide ICU transfers for patients in other services’ ambulances.
Given the staffing and reimbursement challenges currently facing EMS services in Maine, LifeFlight’s valued partners are increasingly unable to support these transports.
LifeFlight’s new critical care ground ambulances will be used when flight is not possible and will not supplant transports by local EMS services that provide interhospital transfers every day to patients across Maine.
LifeFlight of Maine is a nonproﬁt dedicated to ensuring that every person, in every community in Maine, has access to critical care and medical transport when needed.