ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Great Head Trail is the perfect excursion for anyone looking for steep, challenging rock climbs coupled with leisurely strolls through the forest. Named for Great Head, a rocky outcropping that separates Newport Cove and Sand Beach from the Atlantic, the trail offers picturesque views of the park and ocean.
After a short walk from the trailhead parking lot on Schooner Point Road, hikers come to the 1.9-mile loop. The right path takes hikers through a stretch of forest along the edge of the Beehive Lagoon and has access to Sand Beach, for those who enjoy a trailside swim. The left path takes hikers through the forest along the coastline, before meeting the two sides of the look converge.
Once past Sand Beach, the trail begins to climb up the steep and rocky overlook on Great Head. The trail here is made up of stone and sandy soil, so sturdy footwear is a must have. The short, scrubby trees let plenty of sunshine in, and allow hikers a fantastic view of Sand Beach and the cliffs that line the far side of Newport Cove. A great view of the Beehive and the Beehive Lagoon can be seen from the trail.
As the trail skirts the edge of the head, it follows the rocky cliffs that overlook Old Soaker. Here a refreshing sea breeze wafts the salty spray from the waves that crash into the cliffs and rocks. Hikers have a great view of Old Soaker and can see Otter Point just past it if the weather is clear.
The trail continues past the Old Soaker viewpoint to the other side of Great Head, where a large, rocky outcropping offers a wide view of the open ocean and a glimpse of Schoodic Head. The rocky outcroppings on the head are home to many seabirds, making the hike worthwhile to anyone who enjoys birdwatching.
At the top of Great Head there is a signpost marking the peak elevation of the trail, which is 145 feet above sea level. There is also a plaque in memory of David Phillips McKinney who was washed out to sea at Great Head in 1969.
From the tip of Great Head, the trail winds down from the high rocks back into the forest. The hike flattens out, weaving through the trees along the shoreline. A section of the walk takes hikers on a wooden boardwalk, which makes the moist forest floor a little more manageable. The trail hugs the shoreline for a one last view before closing the loop and heading back to the trailhead.
For hikers who want a shorter walk from the trailhead on Schooner Point Road, or for those who began their hike at Sand Beach and want to skip the forest section of the loop, a shortcut trail is available that shortens the hike to 1.3 miles.