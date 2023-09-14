Mount Desert Islander

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Great Head Trail is the perfect excursion for anyone looking for steep, challenging rock climbs coupled with leisurely strolls through the forest. Named for Great Head, a rocky outcropping that separates Newport Cove and Sand Beach from the Atlantic, the trail offers picturesque views of the park and ocean.

After a short walk from the trailhead parking lot on Schooner Point Road, hikers come to the 1.9-mile loop. The right path takes hikers through a stretch of forest along the edge of the Beehive Lagoon and has access to Sand Beach, for those who enjoy a trailside swim. The left path takes hikers through the forest along the coastline, before meeting the two sides of the look converge.

