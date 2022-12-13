A check on a business in Somesville early Sunday morning resulted in a 16-year-old male from Orland, a 17-year-old female from Ellsworth and a 17-year-old male from Bucksport being summonsed on charges of possession of marijuana. A 16-year-old female from Southwest Harbor was charged with traffic-related offenses as well, according to the police log, including operating without a license and illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor. All parties were summonsed and released.
Following a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, a 16-year-old female from Southwest Harbor was summonsed for operating without a license.
Bar Harbor
A missing female juvenile from Southwest Harbor was found in Bar Harbor Dec. 7.
Someone reported on Dec. 8 that a vehicle had passed a stopped school bus, resulting in Jasper Tolentino, 26, of Ellsworth, being summonsed on Friday for passing a school bus that had its lights flashing.
An officer provided blue lights on State Highway 102 on Friday during a large funeral gathering.
Southwest Harbor
Officers responded on Friday to a report of a silver Kia Optima making bad passes on Main Street but were unable to locate the vehicle. On Sunday, the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation and the operator was warned for both incidents.
Dispatch received a report on Saturday of a disturbance on Forest Avenue. The responding officer spoke with those involved and everything appeared to be OK.
An officer was requested on Sunday to keep the peace at a citizen dispute on Main Street.
Trenton
On Dec. 6 Brandon Barnett, 31, of Ellsworth was travelling westbound on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton in a 26-foot International box truck when he reportedly fell asleep. The truck started going off the roadway when Barnett woke up. Barnett overcorrected to bring the truck back onto the road, but the fully loaded box truck's weight shifted and the vehicle struck and broke a utility pole before rolling onto the passenger side and sliding across the road and into the opposite lane. Barnett and his passenger, Wilfredo Morales, 37, of Ellsworth, had minor injuries. Dave's Towing with the assistance of Bouchard's Towing removed the truck from the scene. Versant repaired the Utility Pole.
On Nov. 9 at approximately 6 p.m., a three-vehicle crash was reported in Trenton. Melanie Mourino, 43, of Trenton was operating a gray 2016 Honda Odyssey northbound on Route 3 when she stopped to turn left into the Trenton Elementary School parking lot. Stopped behind her was Aidan Jeffers, 17, of Bar Harbor and his passenger Kaili Jeffers in a Gray 2021 Dodge Durango. Behind them, also stopped, was 61-year-old Herve Billon of South Paris in a gray 2019 Buick Encore. Travelling northbound behind everyone was Jordan Hodgdon, 25, of Tremont in a gray 2011 Subaru Legacy. Hodgdon failed to stop and his vehicle rear ended Herve, causing his vehicle to crash into Aiden's, and then Aiden's into Melanie's. All vehicles sustained reportable damage and three of the four had to be towed from the scene. Jordan complained of minor pain but declined any further medical treatment after signing off with the ambulance. Jordan was subsequently arrested on two outstanding warrants and on a charge of operating after suspension, a class E crime.
On Dec. 11 at approximately 6 p.m. 21-year-old Samantha Wark of Southwest Harbor was driving an orange, 2008 Chevy Silverado Northbound on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton when a deer entered the roadway. Wark was not able to avoid the deer causing reportable damage to her vehicle.
Tremont
Hancock Sheriff's Deputies responded to an overdose complaint in Tremont where a male and female were overdosing and unconscious in their vehicle on Dec. 9 at 4:45 p.m.. Both the male and female were resuscitated with Narcan and transported to the emergency room for further medical care.
On Dec. 9, officers spoke with a Tremont resident who was allowing an individual to stay in a vehicle on their property. The two had a disagreement after the individual demanded he put a camper on the property and would be living in it. As a result a male was issued a written no trespass notice.