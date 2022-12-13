Mount Desert Islander

A check on a business in Somesville early Sunday morning resulted in a 16-year-old male from Orland, a 17-year-old female from Ellsworth and a 17-year-old male from Bucksport being summonsed on charges of possession of marijuana. A 16-year-old female from Southwest Harbor was charged with traffic-related offenses as well, according to the police log, including operating without a license and illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor. All parties were summonsed and released.

