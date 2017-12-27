Daily Horoscope

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A surprising development inspires. Don’t make long-term promises yet. Plan actions to realize dreams. Professional advice comes in handy. Today and tomorrow get lucrative.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Upgrade your look with a new style or outfit. It’s a good time to ask for what you want through tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep your own scorecard. Powerful, practical negotiations persuade. Envision a beautiful dream. Make long-term plans over the next few days. Consider an inspiring objective.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork wins through tomorrow. Avoid over-stimulation, and keep your wits about you. New opportunities arise in a group conversation. Go for distance, not speed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — All is not as it appears. A professional test requires your attention over the next few days. Do the reading. Get help from your friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Seminars, classes and other explorations engage you today and tomorrow. Consider unexpected developments, and do the homework. Include someone who sparks your creativity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get practical with family finances through tomorrow. Find a brilliant but unusual solution. If the pressure rises, take a timeout. Patience pays fine dividends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner for a few days. Provide a steady arm. Lean into one. Change direction intuitively. Be there for each other.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pad the schedule for unexpected interruptions. Demand for your attention runs high. Clean up messes. Guard time for yourself. A dream could come true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy time with people you love. A friend’s expertise comes in handy. Goodwill is great advertising. Compassion boosts your self-esteem.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Handle practical household matters for a few days. Cook at home and save money. Make a lovely connection toward fulfilling a dream.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — The impact of what you’re discovering stuns. Look at the situation differently. You’re especially brilliant and loquacious through tomorrow. Your words have great power.

(c)2017 BY NANCY BLACK. DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.