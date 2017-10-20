Volleyball downs Cony, Ellsworth

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team went 2-1 with wins against Cony and Ellsworth last week to finish the regular season with a 9-5 record.

In Augusta last Tuesday, MDI won 3-1 to complete a season sweep of Cony. Mackenzie Hanna had three aces, eight kills and eight assists for the Trojans, who responded to an 8-25 loss in the first set with 25-14, 25-17 and 25-13 wins.

The Trojans played at home the following day and avenged a road loss to Ellsworth earlier this season with a 3-0 win. Hanna had five aces, five kills and eight assists for the Trojans, and Maddy Candage added five aces, five kills and a block.

MDI lost 3-1 to Calais on Friday in the regular-season finale, but the team likely will stay in fourth place and earn a home match in the upcoming Class B playoffs this weekend. Depending on the outcomes of several other matches around the state, the Trojans’ quarterfinal opponent will be Cony or Greely.