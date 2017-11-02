Trojans 8th at cross-country Class B state championships

BAR HARBOR — A calm morning and early afternoon before a massive storm ripped through Maine marked the perfect day for the final meet of the cross-country season, and the Mount Desert Island High School Trojans made sure they ended that season with a memorable showing.

The MDI boys’ and girls’ teams both claimed eighth-place finishes at Saturday’s Class B state championships at Twin Brook Recreation Area in Cumberland. The meet concluded an excellent season for the Trojans, who earned numerous team and individual wins along the way and built a solid foundation for their program in the future.

Twelfth-place finisher Nick Reznik, a senior who was running his final race for the Trojans, led the way for the boys’ team with a time of 17 minutes, 40.59 seconds. Behind him were Finian Burns (23rd) and Calvin Partin (44th), who posted times of 18:14.15 and 18:51.60, respectively.

Sophomore Katelyn Osborne came in 15th place for the girls’ team with a time of 21:30.25. Other leading finishers for the Trojans, who finished two points short of a top-half finish, were Louise Chaplin (28th), Emily Banks (45th) and Olivia Watson (49th).

“When you reach the state meet, it’s a whole different experience,” Coach Desiree Sirois said. “You’re facing the best of the runners you’ve seen at the regional meet and before championship season, and you’re also going up against the best from southern Maine. I thought we held our own against tough competition.”

The course, Sirois said, was challenging because of the hilly terrain. The team paced out to a solid start from the opening gun and ran a smart race all the way to the finish.

“It was a true cross-country course, and we prepared for it throughout the week,” Sirois said. “It was an open course with a lot of space, and the perfect weather conditions made for a great race.”

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams are poised for breakout seasons in 2018. The girls’ team will return six of the seven runners who competed at Saturday’s championships, and the boys’ team will return five of its seven. Among the team’s top returning athletes are Burns, Partin, Osborne, Chaplin and sophomore Liam Higgins.

The team’s younger runners now have experience competing throughout the regular season and into championship season, and that will benefit the team when the new season rolls around next year.

“We have a strong core group coming back on both sides,” Sirois said. “We’re going to come back and build on the things we learned on this year and get even better.”