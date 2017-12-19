Trojan swimming falls to Ellsworth

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School swim teams fell to the visiting Ellsworth Eagles Friday at the MDI YMCA. The meet marked a successful start for the Eagles and Trojans, both of which are aiming to be among the state’s top teams this season.

On the girls’ side, Ellsworth edged MDI 88-80. Miriam Nelson (200-yard freestyle), Caitlin MacPherson (500-yard freestyle), Ellie Clarke (100-yard backstroke) and Lilja Hanson (100-yard breaststroke) had individual wins for the Eagles.

Nelson, MacPherson and Clarke joined teammate Lillian Frank in the 400-yard freestyle relay and won with a time of 4 minutes, 9.74 seconds. MacPherson, Clarke and Hanson teamed up with Katie Hammer in the 200-yard medley relay and edged MDI’s Ruby Brown, Maddie Woodworth, Adria Horton and Eliza Schleif by 2.32 seconds to win the evening’s closest team race.

Horton (200-yard individual medley), Brown (100-yard butterfly) and Schleif (100-yard freestyle) earned individual wins, and Mei Mei White added another for the host team when she edged Hammer by one-fifth of a second in the 50-yard freestyle.

The Ellsworth boys topped MDI 99-70 to open their 2017-18 campaign with a victory. Camden Holmes (50- and 100-yard freestyles), Sam Pelletier (200 IM and 100 backstroke) and Richie Matthews (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke) swam to two individual race wins apiece to lead the way for the Eagles, who had won eight individual contests.

The MDI boys claimed the 200 medley relay, beating out Ellsworth by 2.18 seconds. The Trojans’ winning team consisted of Jacob Mitchell, Isaac Weaver, Amos Price and Sam Mitchell.

“Ellsworth is a little bit ahead of us right now,” MDI Head Coach Tony DeMuro said. “Our team is working extremely hard right now with the expectation of peaking at the end of the season. Hopefully we can bridge the gap in the coming months and give them a run for their money.”

Both coaches had kind words for each other’s teams after the meet. DeMuro said Ellsworth’s boys’ squad was “probably the best one in the state in either class at the moment,” and Ellsworth Coach Jim Goodman was quick to praise the MDI program’s winning pedigree.

“All swimmers performed exceptionally well against keen and fast competition, which is the hallmark of MDI,” Goodman said. “They have been great hosts for every meet we have attended there.”

MDI will compete in its first road meet of the season when it faces Brewer on Friday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. The Trojans’ next home meet will be against Orono on Friday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.