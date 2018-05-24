Trojan softball downs Eagles

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island softball team bounced back from a difficult loss against Belfast last Wednesday with a decisive victory over George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill.

On the road against Belfast on Wednesday, MDI’s Lindsey McEachern struck out 11 batters and walked just two. Yet it wasn’t enough for the Trojans as the Lions scored two early runs en route to a 4-0 victory.

MDI fell to 6-5 on the season with the loss. Hannah Chamberlain, Maddie Thornton and Maddie Neale had hits for the Trojans, and Ruby Brown had a stolen base.

MDI traveled to Blue Hill to take on GSA the next day, and the Trojans rebounded with an offensive explosion to earn a decisive win. The Trojans had 20 hits to earn a season sweep of the Eagles.

McEachern had four hits, four runs scored and three stolen bases for MDI (7-5), and Mackenzie Dyer had four hits, four RBIs and three runs scored. Thornton added three hits of her own at the plate and had four RBIs and two runs scored.

“We played really against GSA,” MDI Head Coach Jamey Lewis said. “We hit the ball very hard.”

McEachern pitched once again for the Trojans and earned her fourth win of the year. The junior struck out 10 batters and allowed just two hits and two walks as MDI claimed the mercy rule-shortened win.

The win was vital for the Trojans in the team’s bid to make the Class B North playoffs this season. As of Tuesday, MDI was in 13th place in the standings. Fourteen teams make the playoffs, with teams 3-14 playing in the preliminary round.

The Trojans were scheduled to host Belfast (6-7) in a rematch on Wednesday. The team will host Washington Academy on Thursday, May 24, at 3:30 p.m. before playing at home against second-place Old Town on Saturday, May 26, at noon and closing out the regular season on the road against Ellsworth on Tuesday, May 29, at 4:30 p.m.

“We really need to win our next games,” Lewis said. “That will help us guarantee a spot in the playoffs.”