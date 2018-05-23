Tennis splits with Raiders

BAR HARBOR — It hasn’t been the best season ever for the Mount Desert Island High School varsity tennis teams — both stand at 4-7 on the season — but Tuesday’s home match against the visiting Washington Academy Raiders had some very bright spots.

For one, senior Emily Banks had her first victory of the season at second singles, defeating Maggie Hood of WA 8-1.

“She was 0-10 going into that match,” Coach Ben Rowell said. It would be easy, in that situation, to get “pretty deflated,” he said.

“But she wants to work on her game, and she’s always trying to improve. She’s kicking butt out there. For her to finally get over that hump was huge.”

The MDI girls’ tennis team swept the Raiders 5-0 Tuesday, improving the team record to 4-7 on the season.

Ellie Bridgers defeated Cameryn Farnsworth 8-0 at first singles. Maggie Strong won by default as WA did not field a third singles player. In doubles, Kate Hoff and Rachelle Swanson won 8-4, and Austria Morehouse and Claire Shaw won a close 8-6 set.

The boys’ team fell to the Raiders 3-2, but a fierce battle at third singles between MDI senior Max Craigo and Che Lindo of WA was another highlight of the match.

The two appeared to be very evenly matched and Rowell said he was proud of the grit Craigo showed, fighting back from deficits at key junctures.

Craigo was down six games to seven, and it was his turn to serve. He won two games, bringing the set to 8-7. Lindo won the next game, forcing a tiebreaker, and pulled out to a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker.

Craigo rallied again to bring the tiebreaker score to 5-6, but Lindo clinched a final point and won the tiebreaker, set and match for WA.

Drake Janes defeated Greg Moulton 8-3 at first singles, but Gabe Michael fell to Jackob Figel 1-8. September Murray and Michael Borge battled to a 9-7 win at first doubles, the only other win on the day for the boys’ team. Nick Harding and Ryan Kelly fell 3-8 at second doubles.

The MDI boys are also 4-7 on the season.

Last Wednesday, the boys’ team defeated George Stevens 3-2 at home. The MDI girls fell 5-0 in that match.

The teams were set to play Ellsworth at Ellsworth Wednesday at 4 p.m. to close the regular season.

On Friday, Janes and Bridgers are set to play in the round of 16 and quarterfinals of the state individual tournament in Portland.