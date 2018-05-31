Softball closes out regular season 9-7

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School softball team was on the doorstep of the Class B North playoffs Tuesday night after beating Belfast and Washington Academy and losing to Old Town and Ellsworth.

Against Belfast last Wednesday, MDI came up with a solid effort at the plate to earn an 11-7 home win. The Trojans had 12 hits at the plate and overcame nine errors in the field to avenge a 4-0 loss to the Lions one week earlier.

Hannah Hanscom led the way for MDI at the plate with three hits and three RBIs. Mackenzie Dyer added two doubles and a pair of RBIs for the Trojans, and Hannah Chamberlain and Maddie Thornton also produced multihit games.

Junior Lindsey McEachern pitched for MDI and struck out seven batters without giving up an earned run. The result gave McEachern her fourth victory of the season.

MDI 18 – WA 5

The following day, MDI earned a decisive win over Washington Academy in Bar Harbor. Each of the Trojans’ nine batters had at least one RBI, and the team secured a winning record on the season with an 18-5 victory.

Maddie Neale led MDI in hits with two singles and a double. McEachern had two singles, three RBIs and two stolen bases, and Dyer, Ruby Brown and Emily York knocked in two runs apiece.

York got the start for MDI and struck out two batters while allowing only one earned run. The sophomore improved her record to 4-0 on the season with the win.

Old Town 8 – MDI 0

MDI’s final home game of the year came Friday afternoon when the Trojans fell in an 8-0 defeat on Senior Day against two-time defending state champion Old Town. McEachern had two hits for the Eagles and struck out 12 Old Town batters on the mound, and Thornton singled in her final home game as the team’s lone senior.

Ellsworth 9 – MDI 3

The Trojans concluded the regular season with a 9-7 record Tuesday when it lost to Ellsworth on the road 9-3. McEachern had seven strikeouts for the Eagles, and Chamberlain had two hits.

MDI likely will claim the 13th or 14th seed in Class B North depending on other results from Wednesday. The Trojans will play a road game in the preliminary round.