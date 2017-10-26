Soccer teams fall in prelim games

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ soccer teams concluded their 2017 seasons Saturday afternoon with road losses in their respective Class B North preliminary playoff games.

On the boys’ side, 13th-seeded MDI got a second-half goal from sophomore Trevor Morrison in a 7-1 defeat by No. 4 Winslow (12-3). The Trojans finished the year 4-11 with the loss.

The No. 12 girls’ team traveled to Bangor for a matchup with fifth-seeded John Bapst. The Trojans (7-7-1) held strong in the second half, but a five-goal first half from the home team (12-3) proved to be too much as the Crusaders eliminated MDI with a 7-0 win.

Despite the defeats, both the boys’ and girls’ teams had plenty of great moments throughout the 2017 season. Both teams posted season sweeps over rival Ellsworth and won several key games with their backs against the wall toward the end of the regular season to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Morrison, Nate Philbrook, September Murray, Nick Duley and Oliver Johnston will be among the players returning for Tyler Frank’s boys’ team next season. Owen Mild, Griffin Maristany, Jose Chumbe, Hayden Goodwin, Matt Staples and Simon Davis are set to graduate.

For the girls’ team, Adriana Novella, Alahna Mild, Saige Goodwin and Cassia Barnes will graduate in June. Players among those returning as members of Coach May Dow’s Trojans for the 2018 season will be Hannah Goodwin, Daisy Granholm, Zoe Olson and Maddie Neale.