BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School’s Kyle Nicholson placed seventh of 32 golfers Saturday at the Class B individual championships at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Nicholson, a junior from Bar Harbor, shot 80 over 18 holes on the par-72 course. He was joined at the tournament by teammate Brennan Hubbard, who shot 94.

MDI’s individual and team seasons are now over. The Trojans finished eighth as a team at the Oct. 7 Class B team championships, which also were held at Natanis.