MDI outswims Coyotes on road

OLD TOWN — A last-minute change in plans wasn’t enough to keep the Mount Desert Island High School swim team from victory Friday evening.

MDI was originally supposed to begin the 2017-18 swim season at home in a meet against the Old Town Coyotes. Earlier in the week, however, an issue at the MDI YMCA pool forced the two teams to move the meet from Bar Harbor to Old Town High School.

After a bus ride of about an hour, the Trojans delivered. The boys’ team easily defeated the Coyotes 114-55, and the girls’ team eked out an 88-81 victory.

The MDI girls’ 200-yard medley relay team of Adria Horton, Olivia Johnson, Eliza Schleif and Maddie Woodworth won the first event of the evening with their time of 1 minute, 57.02 seconds.

On the boys’ side, the team of Zeke Valleau, Isaac Weaver, Amos Price and Herbie Shaw won the same event with a time of 1:51.38 seconds.

Schleif and Jacob Mitchell swept the 200-yard freestyle events for the Trojans. Schleif posted a time of 2:16.09, and Mitchell finished in 2:08.23

Price won the boys’ 200-yard individual medley for MDI in 2:18.50. Woodworth finished second in the same event for the girls; her time of 2:29.45 was a tenth of a second behind Emily Ketch of Old Town.

Weaver won the boys’ 50-yard free style with a time of 24.85 seconds. Gabbie James finished second for the girls in that event with a time of 31.99 seconds.

Woodworth and Valleau helped MDI complete a sweep of the 100-yard butterfly. Valleau finished in 1:01.66 to edge out teammate Isaac Mains, and Woodworth won with a time of 1:07.70.

Price and Woodworth won the 100-yard freestyles for the Trojans, and Horton and Tyler Willis claimed 500-yard freestyle wins. The boys’ team of Weaver, Mitchell, Valleau and Billy Kerley added a 200-yard freestyle relay win with a time of 1:42.35.

MDI also won both 400-yard freestyle relays. The boys’ team of Mitchell, Price, Willis and Kerley finished in 3:45.39, and the girls’ team of Woodworth, Horton, Schleif and Bailey Cust finished in 4:14.18 to edge Old Town by 1.33 seconds.

The team’s next scheduled meet is scheduled to be at home against Ellsworth on Friday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m.