MDI boys second, girls third at cross-country regionals

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams finished a respective second and third at Saturday’s Northern Maine cross-country championships at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.

The boys’ team was missing Thorin Smith but got a third-place finish from Nick Reznik, who posted a time of 16 minutes, 56.18 seconds. Other top finishers for MDI were Finian Burns (12th) and Calvin Partin (15th).

Katelyn Osborne finished in 20:59.78, claiming fourth place overall in the girls’ race, and Louise Chaplin had a time of 21:19.12 to take eighth. The Trojans’ 74 points nearly earned the team second place but fell just short of Ellsworth’s 70.

Coach Desiree Sirois praised both the boys’ and girls’ teams for their strong performances. All but one of MDI’s runners finished in the top half of the field, and the Trojans were neck-and-neck with some of the state’s top teams.

“Both teams stepped up from start to finish,” Sirois said. “They worked aggressively and really focused on powering through the middle miles.”

The next meet for both teams will be the state championships on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. The event will be held at Twin Brook Recreation Area in Cumberland Center.